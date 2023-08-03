Colombia remains the only hope of Latin America in the Women’s World Cup

The threat of elimination loomed dangerously on the horizon, but few actually believed that 90 minutes of soccer later the unthinkable would take place for the two South American soccer giants.

Brazil was eliminated from the Women’s World Cup after failing to get past Jamaica.

Neither could Argentina qualify for the round of 16 when they lost against Sweden, but the Albicelestes was somewhat more predictable as they completed their twelfth game in a World Cup match without yet knowing victory.

For Brazil, runners-up in 2007, this is the first time they have lost in a group stage in almost 30 years.

Both eliminations, added to the consummated ones of Costa Rica, Haiti and Panama -who scored their first goals in a World Cup in their more than honorable defeat against France- leave Colombia as the only Latin American hope in the tournament that takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Colombians play this Thursday against Morocco.

More information soon…

