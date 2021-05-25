The Colombian government rejected on Monday the sending of a mission from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and the Organization of American States (OAS) to investigate acts of violence amid the wave of protests during the national strike that has affected the country for almost a month.

The Colombian Foreign Minister, Marta Lucía Ramírez, met this Monday in Washington with the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, to whom she expressed that “for the moment” they do not accept the visit.

“We have the request from the IACHR and from Secretary Almagro himself. We have said that all visits are welcomeBut at this time we consider that we must wait for the control agencies themselves – the Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Comptroller’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office – to finish doing their homework and investigating each case, “argued the minister.

The Government hopes that, “in the coming weeks each of these visits will take place, such as that of Secretary Almagro, who has asked us to do so, but we have told him that not yet“he added.

After the meeting, Colombian citizens reproached Ramírez for refusing and compared the government of President Iván Duque with that of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who rejected a similar visit in 2020. In response, the Chancellor stressed that at no time is preventing mission visit.

Clashes between the civilian population and the Police in Colombia. Photo Bloomberg.

“Prosecutor’s Office, Procurator’s Office, Ombudsman’s Office, all have established a work team to ensure that there is not a single case of violation of rights“Ramírez explained to the protesters.

Amnesty International also expressed its rejection of Colombia’s decision: “Alarming position of the Government of Colombia. Iván Duque loses the opportunity to show political will to recognize the serious human rights violations committed by the security forces under his command. “

“Rejecting the IACHR’s visit is part of a very dangerous denialist approach“, added the director for the Americas of Amnesty International, Erika Guevara-Rosas, through her official Twitter account.

43 dead and 129 missing

On May 14, the IACHR sent a request to the Colombian Government to “carry out a working visit to its illustrious country to verify the human rights situation in the context of acts of violence that occurred during the protests that began on April 28 “.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office carried out this Monday a new balance on those affected by the protests, in the framework of which they have been investigated 43 fatalities.

However, only 17 of these deaths are directly attributed to the demonstrations, while seven are under verification and others 19 are not linked to the mobilizations, as specified by the prosecutor, Francisco Barbosa, based on what was investigated by the Unified Judicial Command Post.

Regarding the disappearances, Barbosa pointed out that there are 129 people who are still searching, while a total of 290 people have been located who at some point in the strike were considered missing.

DB