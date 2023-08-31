Despite the economic upheavals of recent months, marked by high inflation and moderate growth, the labor market continues on a path of stable recovery. The unemployment rate reached a record of 9.6% in July, a reduction of 1.5 percentage points compared to the 11.3% recorded in the same month last year, and is reset to 2018 and 2017 levels. According to the data presented this Thursday morning by the director of the Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), demographer Piedad Urdinola, job creation in Colombia has also remained robust and 1.1 million jobs have been reinstated compared to to the same period of 2022.

In this way, the labor market continues its comeback and shakes off the scars left by the confinements during the months of health crisis. Director Urdinola was diplomatic and evaded one of the central questions: what are the causes of the sustained momentum of job creation in a context of cooling growth? Immediately afterwards, she highlighted that her examination was limited to monthly statistical monitoring, DANE’s own work, and not to establish cause and effect factors on macroeconomic phenomena.

With all the limitations and blind spots that the exercise of measuring data from the Colombian labor market has, for July it is estimated that the employed population has reached 23.1 million people, an increase of 5.1% compared to 22 .05 million jobs registered in July of the previous year. In a look by gender, the DANE diagnosis suggests that of this total, 674,000 jobs were recovered by women, while 453,000 were held by men.

A piece of news classified as “very important” by Urdinola, given that, among the dysfunctions of the Colombian world of work, there is a consensus around the limitations and other inequities for women in terms of access and social coverage. A positive fact that the director of the statistical agency detects “in all areas and geographical domains.” Another positive reading is that the construction sector was the one that recovered the most jobs in July, reaching 234,000 new contracts. A detail that comes as a breath of oxygen for the performance of an item whose figures have been in free fall since January.

According to the DANE bulletin, the unemployed population fell by 269,000 people, from 7% to 6.2% between the two Julys. It is worth remembering that, following the parameters of the World Labor Organization, Colombia has a population of 39 million people of working age among its 51 million inhabitants. The population segment that has had the greatest boost to the figures presented this morning has been, as expected, that of adults between 25 and 54 years of age. The age range that concentrates the greatest dynamics in the labor force and within which, according to the report, notable improvements for women are also evident: “It is statistically significant because, let us remember, women have had less participation in the labor market” .

Along the same lines, the number of employed adolescents between the ages of 15 and 24 increased by 134,000 new jobs. There is also a piece of information that denotes changes in the configuration of the Colombian labor and social world. Household chores, often unpaid and which has fallen leadenly on women, had a decrease of 320,000 fewer people in the sector. In any case, a broader look suggests that the results, despite breathing new air, still paint a worrying picture. It is enough to take a look at the staggering number of 2.45 million people out of work to remember that the good run only returns the country to levels of previous times and that there are still many structural challenges to mend.

