Accustomed to recent weak participation in international tournaments, with little prominence, Colombian teams are having a rebound this season and the last week left a good balance for several of them.

In the Copa Libertadores, Atlético Nacional is already in the round of 16; Independiente Medellín and Pereira won and are fighting. In the Copa Sudamericana only Santa Fe lost, Tolima drew and Millonarios commanded their group with authority.

The Copa Libertadores is the giant challenge of the year for Colombian clubs and at the moment the three on stage are fighting. Nacional not only won 0-1 against Melgar from Peru with a goal from Danovis Banguero, Rather, it is the leader of group H with 10 points, and confirmed its early classification to the round of 16, thanks to Olimpia’s victory against Patronato, 0-2, with two days to go.

So the outlook couldn’t be better for the purslane team, who will try to finish first in the group. In the meantime, he will be able to concentrate on this Sunday’s game against Alianza Petrolera in the semifinal home runs of the League.

Independent Medellin did not lag behind. Their victory on Tuesday at home against Nacional de Montevideo, 2-1, allows them to reach 7 points and be second in group B, with the same points as the Uruguayan team. Inter from Brazil, who beat Metropolitanos 1-2, is the leader with 8.

The panorama of Medellín is good, although the group burns. He has to visit Metropolitanos and Inter. so the DT Santiago Botero, who replaced David González, is excited. Medellín also fights in the local League, in which they visit América on Sunday.

Sports Pereira is the big surprise. The current champion of Colombia faces a complex group and for now he takes out the caste. On Wednesday they beat Boca Juniors 1-0 and placed second in group F with 7 points, the same as the xeneize team.

Pereira still has to visit Monagas from Venezuela and Colo Colo from Chile. So his classification will be fought away from home.

milles, imposing

In the South American CupMillonarios celebrates a great campaign and on Tuesday they ratified it with an impressive home victory against Peñarol, 3-1.

The blue team has 10 points and commands group F. The idea of ​​the team led by Alberto Gamero is to keep first place, which goes directly to the round of 16. The second plays play offs with the teams that finish in third place in the group stage in Copa Libertadores. Millos plays on Saturday in the League against Chicó.



In this week the Sports Tolima He also fought a tough battle in his visit to Tigre from Argentina. The red wine team did a lot to win, they needed it, but they had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Thus, Tolima is third in group D with 5 points, behind the leader São Paulo (10) and Tigre (7). Tolima has to visit São Paulo and close at home against Puerto Cabello.

The one in trouble is Santa Fe Independentwho lost on Tuesday in his visit to Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata, in a match in which he caressed the tie and was defeated at the end, 1-0.

The cardinal team, which is still in search of an official coach after appointing as manager gerardo bedoya, has 4 points and is in third place in group G. Their outlook is complex, but they are still alive, as they have two home games left against Universitario and Goiás. You must win both games to fight for the classification.

The outlook, for now, is good. The objective is that apart from Nacional, more Colombian teams can fight in the round of 16 of international tournaments.

