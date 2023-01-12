There are 8 Colombians. 8 among so many golfers from so many Latin American countries: a hundred, 108. Those 8 Colombians reached San Juan Puerto Rico this week with the same dream as everyone else, but they seem very motivated, you can see that in their excited faces, they are the faces of those who seek glory, or revenge, for a Colombian to finally win the Latin American Amateur Championship (LAAC)the prestigious tournament that has never been won and the one that this time has a huge prize: playing in the Masters 2023 and in the Open Championship.

Colombia, for glory

In San Juan, the sun rises very early, strong, strong, but sometimes the wind blows, and it is a refreshing little breeze that is impregnated with the sea, and it seems that it carries the aroma of golf. At least that’s how you breathe in the Grand Reserve Golf Club, a huge complex – lots of green, lots of beach, lots of breeze – where everything seems to be golf these days: golfers in a pack, golf clubs, golf carts, golf experts. The journalists talk about their favorites and not so favorites and whether there will be any surprises this year, like last year, when they won Aaron Jarvisfrom Cayman Islands.

The 8 Colombians do not go unnoticed. Some experts from other countries talk about them with curiosity. “Which Colombian is going to stand out?” they ask expectantly and to reaffirm that they are aware of Colombian golf they talk about María José Uribe or Juan Sebastián Muñoz. The 8 Colombians in the LAAC 2023 are Carlos Rodríguez, Manuel Merizalde, Juan Camilo Vesga, Juan Ángel, Daniel Faccini, Mateo Fuenmayor, Juan Velásquez and Juan Camilo Malagón. A large team that parades through the complex wearing the Colombian uniform, the white polo shirt with the tricolor flag on one side.

Ángel was interviewed by the organization of the tournament. He is the reflection of a current golfer. Ángel, gray hair that stands out from under a black cap, speaks and sounds excited, it seems that he counts the hours to hit the first shot, like someone who fulfills a late dream: “I never thought I would be here, it is the greatest prize in my golfing life” , he assures and smiles with the same emotion as the youngest. “I always thought that getting into the University team was the best, I never thought I would be here,” he adds.

Colombian team trains at LAAC 2023.

Merizalde and Rodríguez are two golfers who went through the process from professional to amateur, and that is their challenge, to defend that experience. Rodríguez will have his second participation in LAAC, he was ranked 30 last year. For Merizalde it will be the first time.

“Here we are playing something important, which is access to play the Augusta National, the Masters, the British Open. The key will be to enjoy the championship. As for expectations, it is to stay in the present, play hole by hole and the idea is to see on Sunday what position we are in,” Merizalde told EL TIEMPO.

Manuel Merizalde, Colombian golfer.

One year ago, in the edition held in Dominican Republic, the best colombian was Juan Camilo Vesga, who finished ninth with -2. So Vesga also has good expectations.

But everyone looks askance at 2020 when there was a real illusion for Colombia, that year Jose Vega He got to the last round deep in the fight, finished third, very close.

Today, some want to equal or improve that, to make their own history in the Latin America Amateur Championship, which is considered the most important amateur championship in Latin America, which is now in its eighth edition, and which will be played from Thursday to Sunday.

Under the Puerto Rican sun, around 27 degrees, the Colombians had one last practice this Wednesday. They adapt to the field, to the breeze, they prepare their strategy, they focus on something big, to fight, and they take a breath to give their first blow this Thursday.

TV programming

First round

Thursday, 12

9 a.m.

TV: Star+ & ESPN2 LIVE

Second round

Friday the 13th

9 a.m.

TV: Star+ & ESPN2 LIVE

third lap

Saturday 14

11am

TV: Star+ & ESPN2 LIVE

final lap

Sunday 15

10 a.m.

TV: Star+ & ESPN2 LIVE

PAUL ROMERO

Sent to Costa Rica

Invited by the LAAC

Twitter: @PabloRomeroET

