Colombia, with 10 ladies and 10 men, is ready to face the competitions of the Weightlifting World Cups, which will take place in Bogota and that will end on December 16.

The sporting event is the first qualifier to Paris 2024 Olympic Games and for this reason it became the first world championship in the history of the IWF to have a record number with more than 1000 athletes from 110 world federations registered for competition.

great figures

The world and Olympic medalists of world weightlifting are in Bogota, such as the Olympic and multiple world champion Lasha Talakhadze from Georgiathe romanian Loredana Takes world champion, world record holder and Olympian Hsing-Chun Kuo from Taipei, and Hidilyn Diaz from the Philippines.

IWF officials were touring the training and competition stage of the 2022 IWF Senior World Championship in The Big Tent Corferias.

The organization of the event and the championship director, made inspections of the stage to finalize details in order to exalt the sporting event that for the first time in history brings to Colombia the best exponents of world weightlifting.

One of the most important meetings of the year in its calendar of activities was also held: that of the Commissions and Committee of the IWF andn which they discussed administrative and sports issues for the 2023 calendar and towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.]

There will be 11 days of competitions in which more than 1,000 registered athletes from 110 sports federations around the world seek to reach the top of the podium and get the points for the ticket to the Olympic Games on French soil.

The competitions begin on December 5 at 11:30 a.m. with group B of the women’s 45 kg division and the same day at 7:00 p.m. the opening ceremony will take place, followed by the final of the 45kg women where Colombia will have representation with the Colombian world medalist Manuela Berrio.

Manuela Berrío stands out in weightlifting.

