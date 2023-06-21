The road to Paris 2024 continues and the national delegation has a new international challenge. After being crowned champion of the Bolivarian Games, for the third consecutive edition, and finishing in second position in the South American Games, Colombia faces the Central American and Caribbean, in San Salvadorand this Tuesday, in the Gobelinos hall of the Presidency of the Republic, he was presented with the national flag, by the president, Gustavo Petro.

the volleyball player, María Alejandra Marín, and the athlete, Carlos Sanmartín, on behalf of the flag bearers, the weightlifter, Yeny Álvarez, the gymnast, Andrés Martínez, and the 373 athletes who will be representing the country in the capital of El Salvador, in 40 of 53 disciplines, from June 23 to July 8, received the national tricolor from the hands of the president.

The message

“There is a people behind you that will be watching your presentation and will vibrate with your results,” said President Gustavo Petro, who also referred to the important work that the Ministry of Sports is doing and will be doing to incorporate physical education and sport from school stages, throughout the national territory.

The Government of Change complies with the athletes, who represent the country in these events that serve as preparation for World Cups and qualifying events for the Olympic Games. Proof of this was the contribution made by 10,487 million pesos and thus the ambassadors of Colombia, the power of life, continue to be an example for girls, boys, young people and adolescents of all national territory.

“It is a happiness for us to represent Colombia in these Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023. It is a pride to receive the national pavilion”, María Alejandra Marín, representative of the Colombian volleyball team.



Colombia comes from obtaining third place in the Central American and Caribbean Games that took place in Barranquilla in 2018, an event in which it finished with 79 gold, 93 silver and 97 bronze medals. It was only behind Mexico and Cuba.

That was a contest in which the country had an outstanding performance in sports such as athletics, basketball, bowling, boxing, BMX, track cycling, road cycling, artistic gymnastics, swimming, artistic swimming, skating and weight lifting, which added 139 of the 269 medals.

For this edition, which will be the third in history to be held in San Salvador (1935 and 2002), the national delegation will have among its ranks 194 male and 181 female athletes, who will seek to maintain that podium that was achieved five years ago. in the Barranquilla games. In history, the country has a total of 530 gold medals and is only surpassed by Cuba, Mexico and Venezuela.

San Salvador becomes a stopover on the path towards the great objective: the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A perfect stop to demonstrate the skill, ability and agility that make up the national talent, the one that makes Colombia a power of life.

