The Colombian central bank announced on Friday that it will increase the monetary policy interest rate, which is used as a reference in the financial system, by 150 basis points to reach 9%. With the rise, financing costs in the South American country have reached their highest level since February 2009. Officials expect that a higher rate could influence annual inflation, which reached its highest level in 22 years.

Six of the seven members of the Board of Directors of Banco de la República voted for an increase of 150 basis points, with only one member voting for an increase of 100 points. The most recent figure published by the National Statistics Administrative Department (Dane) recorded annual inflation in June of 9.67%, the highest since 2000. The Banco de la República’s inflation target is 3%.

“Inflation expectations continue to rise,” the bank said in a statement. The monthly survey of economic analysts carried out by the bank showed that between June and July the inflation expectation for 2022 increased from 8.6% to 9.2%, and for 2023 from 4.7% to 5.2%. “World inflation has continued to rise and become more persistent. At the same time, fears of a global recession have arisen that have generated great volatility in financial markets,” the institution said in the text.

This is the eighth increase in the rate since September of last year, when increases in prices began to be observed worldwide due to economic stimuli in developed countries and disruptions in supply chains due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year, inflation was intensified by the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which paralyzed world grain exports and boosted energy prices. Colombia’s decision comes two days after the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, raised its rate by 75 basis points. The preliminary estimate of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States showed a second consecutive quarterly drop, for which the markets fear a recession in that country.

High interest rates have the function of slowing down economic activity, something that the monetary authorities in Colombia took into account in their decision. “In these growth forecasts that we are considering, the impact of monetary policy decisions is obviously being included,” said José María Restrepo, Minister of Finance in what was his last monetary policy meeting before the new government takes office. possession on August 7. His successor will be the academic José Antonio Ocampo.

“It is absolutely evident that there is a slowing process here, not only in the United States, but globally. On the positive side, when you review the recent decisions announced by the International Monetary Fund for Colombia, it shows a different reality,” Restrepo said, referring to the recent rise in GDP prospects for this year from 5.8% to 6.5 % annual.

In response to a question about a possible commercial reopening with Venezuela, Restrepo replied: “It would be a great opportunity for Colombia as well. It is important to point out that, to the extent that there are new markets and opportunities for commercial products, this has a positive impact on the Colombian economy.”

