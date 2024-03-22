Lacking verticality and lacking inspiration, Spain fell in London against a Colombia that was as tough as it was surgical in a friendly in which Luis de la Fuente chose to reserve his first swords for the clash that they will have to fight next Tuesday against Brazil in the Santiago Bernabéu. Pending making the final selection for a Euro Cup that is three months away, the Riojan coach preferred to face with the second unit a match that served as a debut as internationals for Vivian, Remiro and Cubarsí, but that yielded a bland image.

Colombia, a power that is once again making a strong showing after being left out of the World Cup in Qatar, spoiled La Roja's test for the European Championship with a goal in the second half that marked the second blemish in the De la Fuente era, just one year after that setback in Scottish lands that called so many things into question. A fair punishment for a Spain that had better intentions than the events it contributed to the British capital.

In the first of the two friendlies that will serve as the last touchstones before Luis de la Fuente provides the list for the Euro Cup, the Spanish coach opened a deep casting. He did it especially in the rearguard, where he gave Pedro Porro and Grimaldo a start on the sides and gave birth to Vivian's international debut, placing the Athletic centre-back as a partner in Laporte's axis.

Spain Raya (Remiro, min. 46), Porro, Vivian, Laporte (Cubarsí, min. 83), Grimaldo, Zubimendi, Merino, Sarabia (Lamine Yamal, min. 72), Gerard Moreno (Baena, min. 62), Oyarzabal ( Nico Williams, min. 62) and Joselu (Morata, min. 62). 0 – 1 Colombia Vargas, Muñoz, Cuesta, Lucumí, Mojica, Castaño (Ríos, min. 46), Lerma, Jhon Arias, Carrascal (James, min. 46), Luis Díaz and Cassierra (Santos Borré, min. 76). Goal:

0-1: min. 61, Muñoz.

Referee:

Michael Oliver (England).

Incidents:

International friendly match played at the London Olympic Stadium. Very majority presence of coffee fans in the stands.

Also notable mention for the return of Sarabia and Gerard Moreno in the offensive sector, with Joselu as the spearhead. At the controls, 'txuri urdin' blood with the presence of Zubimendi and Mikel Merino in an eleven that featured the appearance of another royalist, Oyarzabal, and in which David Raya acted as host guarding the goal.

With the chips arranged like this, Spain, who wore lemon yellow clothing in the West Ham den, came out with a dominant spirit against a Colombia that was crouching, but ended up letting its hair down. Led by Luis Díaz and immersed in a reconstruction process that is based on solid pillars, the coffee team appeared at the London Stadium with tight rows, a lot of order and few cracks. The only blind spot for the South Americans seemed to be the aerial game, which allowed two powerful arrivals from Mikel Merino and Vivian before the first half hour of the game was reached. Particularly notable was the one from Vitoria, who went close to the crossbar.

More noise than nothing, in any case, before the break from a well-disposed Spain, but without clairvoyance. Interesting notes such as Vivian's poise in her debut with the absolute team, Zubimendi's good footing, Sarabia's delivery or Grimaldo's brio that barely served to sweeten a first half of fast pace in which Colombia knew how to tie up short to the pupils of Luis de la Fuente.

Spain needed a turn of the screw after passing through the booth in order to leave behind that flat image and unravel the duel against a rocky rival. However, the friendly nature of the clash and the desire to distribute opportunities weighed in the balance. Hence, De la Fuente first chose to serve Remiro's debut under the sticks as soon as the match resumed. Néstor Lozano also shook the tree, enlisting former Real Madrid player James Rodríguez to return to the pitch with offensive intent and much more success.

Change of scenery



It is true that Colombia soon got a good scare as a result of a sharp shot close to the post by Gerard Moreno that offered an extraordinary response from Vargas, but the mood of the coffee growers was different. James Rodríguez demonstrated it with a left-footed shot typical of those long-ago days of wine and roses that the man from Cúcuta enjoyed. The whip from outside the area licked the crossbar, but warned Spain of the change of scene. His emergence completely altered the script of the lawsuit

The '10' had another formidable chance in a row after a bad clearance by Vivian, but the last-minute slip of the current Sao Paulo footballer saved Luis de la Fuente's intemperate team, who were deservedly penalized immediately. An attack by Luis Díaz on the left wing left Vivian unable to respond, overwhelmed by the electric Liverpool winger before he put a cross to the far post that Muñoz impaled with an acrobatic shot.

De la Fuente intervened with a triple change that sought to reactivate Spain. Inside Morata, Nico Williams and Baena in pursuit of the overflow, arriving from the second line and punch that La Roja lacked. The face of Spain improved with the relays, which almost equalized with a volley from Pedro Porro that crashed into the side of the net. De la Fuente also went to the edge of Lamine Yamal on the right side in the hope that the permanent agitation proposed by the Barça teenager would contribute to breaking the Colombian lock and later validated the debut of Cubarsí, who at 17 years and 2 months Exactly, he became the second youngest footballer to don the national team's jersey, surpassed only by Lamine Yamal, without Spain being able to right the march on a very thick night.