Colombia arrived in a big way to the U-20 World Cup held in Tico territory and they have already given their first big blow of authority on the first date of the group stage in what would be their debut match against the powerful German National Team.
The coffee growers managed to get the victory by the minimum difference against the Teutonics in a match that was defined until the last minutes with the Colombian goal that would seal a historic victory for them against the Germans.
At minute 86 of the match, Mariana Muñoz appeared to score the only goal of the match that would be definitive to take the victory. On top of everything, Colombia had several more chances to score and there was even one occasion where Colombia could have scored the second goal but the post said no.
In this way, Colombia kicks off its participation in the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica with a historic victory against Germany that will definitely give them an important boost in spirits ahead of their next matches against Mexico and New Zealand, respectively.
Linda Caicedo, one of the best players in the Copa América, was also honored at this event by being named the player of the match for the South American team after her great performance during regular time that earned Colombia a valuable victory for theirs. .
For now, what is next for Colombia is to face Mexico, which has just drawn 1-1 against New Zealand and with a team depleted by an off-field situation days before the start of the event, for which it is expected that Colombia can give another important blow on this second date and defeat Mexico in what would be an ant-colored scenario for the Mexicans due to the draw suffered against New Zealand, but as we said, Colombia is coming for all.
