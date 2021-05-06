The groups of protesters went out to fight against the government of Ivan Duque in the middle of a global pandemic.

To date, 24 fatalities have been registered, although according to civil organizations of Colombia, the cases of police violence (sexual, disappearances, etc.) could amount to 1181.

Although the demands of these groups were just and necessary, the Colombian government has deployed the force of the ESMAD, the riot squads, against all the people who came out to show their discontent, regardless of age, social class or gender. If you want to be aware, look for the #SOSColombia.

The main reason for social unrest It was the tax reform that proposed raising the price of basic items such as medicine, water, electricity and gasThis focused on 73% of the Colombian population paying more taxes. Some of the protests came from November 2019 that, among many reasons, called for a redistribution of wealth.

Colombia is currently the second country with the highest social inequality, above Brazil, Chile and Mexico. This is why the discontent was general and the protests in the cities of Bogotá, Cali and Medellín exploded.

What is happening now in Colombia?

The pandemic has increased the situation of poverty, inequality and reaching to close more than half a million family businesses in Colombia. This led the population to demand effective actions from the Colombian government against this situation.

Fronts from all sides joined, from unions, students, artists, etc., seeking better living conditions. But, the Colombian government decided to violently attack the protests. In fact, in Cali, representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, they have received threats and attacks, as well as shots.

This has forced several people to avoid going out to protest in the streets for their safety, so they have looked for creative ways to show solidarity and support for the cause in Colombia. Akirafive5 He decided to make two illustrations in honor of the protests in his country.

The first one shows Erwin from Shingeki no Kyojin with the motto ‘For those who are no longer‘commemorating the deaths of his fellow Colombia, the second shows Deku from My hero academia with the message: ‘Long live the Resistance‘.

Both illustrations commemorate the deaths of protesters at the hands of the Colombian government while holding the flag of Colombia. The government has finally decided that its tax reform would not take place and his finance minister has been retired, although he has not given details about it.

What can be done to support?

Share verified information from NGOs such as Tremors who has done an investigation into the abuses of the ESMAD against civilians. Be aware of #SOSColombia and the topics related to it, share and publicize the news. In addition, financially support the organizations and individuals that are covering the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the UN has already asked the government of Colombia I know hold responsible for your excessive use of violence against the Colombian population.

