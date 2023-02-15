In Colombia, the political battle between the government and the opposition is increasingly taking to the streets. Government and opposition rallies took place in Colombia on Tuesday and Wednesday. At the center of this showdown is a series of planned reforms that are controversial. While President Gustavo Petro was surprisingly easy last year to push through a much weaker tax reform, the health care reform that has now been presented, as well as the planned labor and pension reforms, are encountering significantly more political resistance.

Leftist President Petro himself had bluntly called for rallies to support his reforms. Petro apparently wants to increase the pressure on Congress with the help of “the street”. Although the rally of supporters and unions in front of the government palace was not huge, Petro showed that he has embraced the street trials and intends to continue. The change that the majority is demanding with its election must be supported by the population, said Petro. If people gave up government, change would also stop.

Government’s own “news program”.

Tuesday’s march came a day after the healthcare reform presentation that sparked widespread controversy. The country is divided between those who believe the current system is working despite its imperfections and another who believe that healthcare is not reaching all Colombians. Petro spoke of a “socialization” of the reforms and criticized, among other things, the “neoliberal model” that had dominated Colombia for decades.



Bogotá: Supporters of Colombian President Petro gathered in front of the presidential palace on Tuesday.

:



Image: dpa



Even during his time as mayor of Bogotá, Petro knew how to use the population for his political ends. The Colombian President is using the methods of other populists in Latin America. Government-organized rallies have also been seen in Mexico for some time, where leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also likes to hold non-binding referendums to justify his policies. Former right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also used the mass demonstrations by his supporters to demonstrate political strength and the backing of the “people”.







In addition to the mobilization on the streets, the Colombian government is now also relying on its own “news program”, which is broadcast daily and is intended to inform the population “about the actions of the government as a whole”.

Meanwhile, Petro is feeling criticism from the neighboring country. The Peruvian Congress declared Colombian Petro an undesirable person after he said that Peruvian police “marched like Nazis against their own people”. About 60 demonstrators have died in Peru in recent weeks after clashes with police.