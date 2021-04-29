The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, reaffirmed this Thursday your willingness to pass a tax reform and refused to withdraw it from its debate in Congress, despite the fact that on Wednesday tens of thousands of people took to the streets throughout the country opposing the approval of this law, protests that continue this Thursday.

“To speak of a withdrawal, when there is the possibility of total modification in Congress, would be a message that at this time could generate not only a great financial uncertainty and economic but has negative effects for the entire Colombian society, “said the president, in an interview with the radio Double W this Thursday morning.

Duque argued that the reform is open to modifications and “to consensus within the framework of institutions” and with the parties in Congress, in addition to accepting proposals from the private sector.

However, he did not refer to possible meetings with unions and social organizations, which were who called the “national strike” who took crowds in a generally peaceful way to the streets to demand that a reform that they believe will mainly affect the lower and middle class not be passed.

Military Police officers guard an incinerated bus belonging to the Masivo Integrado de Occidente (MIO), in Cali (Colombia). Photo EFE

“What we have sought is to open a democratic, deliberative, constructive discussion within the institutions,” the president insisted.

The Government alleges that it needs to close the gap that the pandemic has created in the State coffers, and with the tax reform it hopes to collect 25 billion pesos (about $ 6.85 billion).

The increase in taxes on basic products of the family basket or the progressive increase in income tax for those who earn 2.4 million pesos per month (about $ 660) can affect the middle and lower class, which have been the hardest hit economically by the pandemic.

Harsh criticism

With the “No to tax reform” impregnated with chants, banners, T-shirts and posters, Colombians mobilized in the main cities claiming that the reform promoted by the Duque government is “hunger and misery for the people.”

The demonstrations took place peacefully in most of the country, but ended with altercations and clashes with the Police towards the end of the day, especially in the city of Cali, where se recorded the highest number of incidents since early in the morning.

At least one person was killed in Cali, presumably due to the shooting of a motorized police officer, as recorded by videos on social networks and confirmed by the mayor of this city, Jorge Iván Ospina, who spoke of a dead person “in unclear facts related to the demonstration.”

There were riots in several cities in Colombia during Wednesday’s march. Photo DPA

Another young man died in Neiva, capital of the department of Huila, of an alleged epileptic seizure, while participating in the demonstration.

In addition, the Government reported that there were 44 police officers injured, without providing figures for injuries to the civilian population, although social organizations speak of fifty victims of police violence.

The protests against the tax reform continue this Thursday, after the call of unions and organizers, although with a notable less attendance and follow-up.

Source: EFE and AFP

PB