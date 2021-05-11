Cali, a city located in western Colombia, has remained firm with days of protests for 14 days. In the midst of the tense situation, the country’s president Iván Duque visited the town for the second time this week in order to analyze the public order situation in the area after several violent episodes.

According to the EFE news agency, and Colombian media such as ‘El Tiempo’, the head of state arrived in the city, the third most important in the country, without a prior announcement to hold meetings with his work team which is currently deployed for several days in the locality.

Additionally, a tweet from the Colombian presidency stated that the Executive would dispatch in the area together with the Minister of Defense, Diego Molano; the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios; the Minister of Education, María Victoria Angulo; the director of the ICBF, Lina Arbeláez; the director of the DPS, Susana Correa; the military leadership and the departmental police.

He is expected to hold meetings with authorities from the department of Valle del Cauca, including the mayor of the city Jorge Iván Ospina.

It is the second time in the week that the president goes to Cali despite having said days ago that it was not the time to visit it “out of prudence”, a message that generated discomfort in a part of the population and some political actors.

However, and according to the EFE news agency, it is unknown whether the president will hold meetings with leaders and organizations that are behind the protests in the city or will move to some of the areas affected by the blockades and mobilizations. However, the Colombian media ‘El Espectador’ confirmed the president’s willingness to meet with representatives of the strike in the city.

Tension remains in Cali after attacks on the indigenous minga

The city of Cali has been the epicenter of demonstrations since April 28, the date on which different groups called for a national strike.

In the capital of the department of Valle del Cauca, some days have been developed with clashes between protesters and representatives of the public order forces that have left dozens injured and several people dead.

However, concern was raised on May 9 when members of the indigenous minga (march) were attacked by alleged inhabitants just as they moved through an exclusive area in the south of the city.

That day, several transport units (called chivas) were hit by bullets. The Cauca Regional Indigenous Council (Cric) denounced that the action was the work of “armed groups in conjunction with the public force.”

In their statement, the Cali Metropolitan Police accused the indigenous people of causing the looting of houses, in addition to injuring four people with sharp weapons, for which they responded to the “community’s call for help.” Senator Feliciano Valencia, during a conversation with France 24, reported that the action left several injured.

Additionally, the city has been affected by a series of blockades that have led to difficulties in accessing supplies, food and fuel.

However, thanks to the intervention of the entity’s Ombudsman, a humanitarian corridor was opened for a period of 48 hours that will allow the entry of food, medical supplies, fuel, among other supplies.

The Cauca Region accompanies the opening of the Pan-American Highway, where a 48-hour humanitarian corridor was activated for the entry of food, medical and public health supplies, agricultural supplies and fuel destined for the 42 municipalities of the department. pic.twitter.com/LgmK4upjNN – Ombudsman’s Office (@DefensoriaCol) May 11, 2021



Since April 28, Colombia has faced days of citizen protests that were initially organized to reject the establishment of a tax reform in the country. However, these have been maintained to demand greater attention from the Government in the face of the difficulties derived from the Covid-19 pandemic and other social problems that the country is dragging on.

According to the EFE news agency, which cites a report received by the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office, the days of demonstrations have left 42 people dead.

In order to find a meeting point, the Executive has held meetings with political sectors and others related to unemployment, but they have not managed to establish timely agreements.

In the absence of an agreement, the main leaders of the protest have called for new demonstrations for May 12.

With EFE, Reuters and Colombian media