Bogotá – Nicolás Petro, eldest son of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and deputy of the Assembly of the Department of the Atlantic, was arrested this Saturday by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating him for the possible crime of money laundering and illicit enrichment, said that institution.

In addition to Nicolás, his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez was arrested, who at the beginning of the year accused him of receiving a large amount of money from a drug trafficker for the current president’s campaign and of keeping that money.

The Public Ministry reported that the arrests took place “today, July 29, 2023, around 6 am (local time), in compliance with the provisions of the 16th Municipal Criminal Court with the Function of Control of Guarantees of Bogotá.”

The institution added in a statement that Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos was arrested “for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment and Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro for the punishable crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data for facts that occurred from 2022 to date”.

“Those captured will be placed at the disposal of a municipal criminal judge with the function of Control of Guarantees, who will be asked to give legality to the procedures of search, capture and seizure of material evidence”, he added.

In addition, “an indictment will be made for the aforementioned crimes and a measure restricting freedom will be requested”, according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On March 21, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it was criminally investigating Nicolás Petro for his alleged meetings with drug traffickers in prison and for “possible money laundering”.

The ex-wife of Petro’s son said earlier that month in an interview with “Semana” magazine that drug dealer Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as “the Marlboro man”, gave Nicolás Petro “more than 600 million pesos (about of $153,000 today) for Dad’s campaign”.

“It never reached the campaign legally because he kept that money, and so did others,” added the woman, who mentioned that Nicolás Petro also received 200 million pesos (about $51,000) from controversial businessman Alfonso “Turco” Hilsaca , which was also not passed on to the campaign.