Representatives of the Governments of Colombia and the United States met in Bogotá on the first day of the Meeting of the Anti-Narcotics Working Group of both countries. The Colombian Government presented its new anti-drug policy for the next seven years. A strategy that is based on pursuing the heads of drug trafficking organizations and giving alternatives to farmers.

The Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, met with the United States Undersecretary of State for Counternarcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Todd Robinson.

Murillo, accompanied by the Colombian Vice Foreign Minister, Francisco Coy, and the Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs Elizabeth, Taylor Jay, presented Colombia’s new strategy to combat drug trafficking.

The new anti-drug policy is based on pursuing big drug traffickers and supporting farmers, who due to socio-economic circumstances are forced to grow coca.

With this plan, the leftist government of Gustavo Petro plans to reduce cocaine production by 40%, that is, about 900 tons per year, between now and 2030.

The Colombian Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, projected that the number of cultivated hectares would also decrease by 40%, that is, from 230,000, more or less, to 150,000 cultivated hectares.

Drastic change in anti-drug strategy

Colombia takes a 180 degree turn with this ambitious project. Previous Colombian governments prioritized the forced eradication of coca crops and the punishment of all links in the cocaine production and transportation chain.

Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs Elizabeth Taylor recalled the failure of previous policies to justify the new plan.

“The results of the traditional forms of combat and fight against drug trafficking have not provided to date a comprehensive response that our society demands and that is expected of the institutions as a whole.”

The vice minister added that the Colombian Government is committed to “a true total and economic peace” and that means combating drug trafficking, especially those who profit most from this crime.

In this June 17, 2008 file photo, farmers uproot coca bushes during a manual eradication campaign on coca fields in Taraza, in the state of Antioquia, northwest Colombia. Fernando Vergara / AP

“We do not seek to coexist with drug trafficking but rather attack those stages of production and trafficking where profits are concentrated and thus be able to eradicate it.”

The United States, with Democrat Joe Biden in the Executive, has shown a willingness to try new anti-drug policies.

The deputy director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Adam Cohen, said that this edition of the Colombia – United States Anti-Narcotics Working Group Meeting will allow “maximizing discussions to create a holistic and collaborative approach to address progressive challenges to stability”.

The fight against drug trafficking is a sensitive issue between Washington and Bogotá. The war on drugs that both countries have been implementing in a coordinated manner over the last decades has not only failed to put an end to cocaine trafficking, but has left thousands of people dead and has affected the natural resources of the Latin American country with massive fumigations. of illicit crops with highly polluting substances such as glyphosate, prohibited for this use in the country since 2015.

Colombia, first producer of coca in the world

Colombia is currently the country with the most hectares cultivated with coca – 230,000 last year according to calculations by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) – and the one that produces the most cocaine, 1,738 tons. .

Global drug consumption has also increased. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Global Report, more than 296 million people used illicit substances in 2021, which represents an increase of 23% compared to 2011.

The United Nations also detailed that people with drug use disorders increased in the same period to 39.5 million, that is, an increase of 45%.

