In 2005, when the climate crisis had not yet gained the political importance it has today, British professor Norman Myers, who died in 2019, made public the conclusion of a study he had been working on for some time: by 2050, climate change It would displace around 200 million people in the world. It was a figure that won critics and followers. That it was questioned and that it was even challenged, proposing that, by then, the climate displaced would reach one billion people. But the truth is that the estimate put a topic on the radar that is beginning to be discussed with more concern today. Although humanity has historically been nomadic and has always migrated – or chosen to stay in one place – due to the climatic conditions that surround it, the fact that the temperature is beginning to reach extreme levels is beginning to make academics and governments uneasy.

Now, 18 years after Myers made that estimate, Colombia wants to become the first country in Latin America with a law that covers climate displacement, although the issue is still in its infancy. Through a bill that was just filed for the first debate in the country’s Congress—and that would have to achieve three more debates to become law—Congressmen Julia Miranda (New Liberalism), Duvalier Sánchez (Green Alliance), and Daniel Carvalho (Independiente), propose that the Colombian State “recognize the existence of internal forced displacement due to causes associated with climate change and environmental degradation.”

Talking about displacement associated with climate change and environmental pressures is not an easy topic. Not only because of the implications it has, but because it is not easy to define who can be classified as such. The logical path is to think of people who have been forced to move by a hurricane or weather related disasters. But as international researchers such as Dominic Kniveton have pointed out, these migrations, including those associated with climate change, go through a decision process of people who are influenced by various things. Others have argued that there is climate displacement for seemingly less logical reasons. A study published in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management, for example, he found a strong link between migration and agriculture. With droughts, there are no crops. And without crops, there is no income, so people choose to move from their place.

For this reason, one of the most critical points of this bill revolves around the definition. The document, as it is proposed, states it as follows: “Internal forced displacement for causes associated with climate change and environmental degradation is understood as the forced human mobility of a person, families or social groups who are forced to move their territory, abandoning their place of habitual residence, family and social nucleus, their economic activity and/or ways of subsistence as a result of or to avoid the effects of natural catastrophes or climate change”.

But for Clara De La Hoz Del Real, PhD in sociology and specialist in climatic migrations, researcher in the ERC PREFER project of the Paris-Saclay-UVSQ University (CEARC), the categorization of climate displacement should first go through in-depth reflection and a social debate that allows avoiding the reproduction of logics of power. “Building categories is a social process that in this case implies assigning certain rights to affected people, but should not take away others. In Colombia, the category of displacement, and the institutionally constructed figure of the displaced, carry political and social charges of stigmatization, victimization, and exclusions that reflect the domination of those who formulate and assign these labels over those to whom they are assigned. For this reason, this construction of a category must be done not only from state actors, but from a societal, inclusive and horizontal approach, to prevent the intention and intervention of the State from being harmful”, points out the expert, who also suggests that, in With an issue like this, public policy should not forget the responsibility of the State in the face of climate change and its associated phenomena, such as disasters.

For Mauricio Madrigal, director of the Legal Clinic for the Environment and Public Health of the Universidad de los Andes, “although the bill puts a necessary issue on the table and has an interesting intention,” it must also take forced displacement into account. , even if it is due to climate change, as “a legal figure that makes visible how climate change effectively violates human rights.” In addition, the public policy that comes out of there, would have to be thought of as an intersection that unites risk management, the environment, and the housing sector. “It’s a very complex issue that shouldn’t necessarily be seen as something negative when you do the technical characterization as it is,” he adds.

His last point, in fact, is quite important, because within the academy – and among the things that have challenged the Myers hypothesis, which even gave rise to talk of climate refugees – is that migrating by climate change, if achieved well, can be seen as a process of adaptation by humans. What is coming now for Colombia is a deep discussion.