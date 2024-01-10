The FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the teams of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay, due to incidents in the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches played since last September. FIFA confirmed this Wednesday the decisions of its disciplinary body, which also include financial fines for these four teams.

The Colombian team will play its next match with its stadium partially closed, at least 25% of its seats, and received a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs, to invest in an anti-discrimination plan, for delay in the clash against Chile and the discriminatory attitude of his fans last September, along with a fine of more than 500 francs for throwing objects and also a delay in the duel with Uruguay in October.

The Disciplinary Commission in turn imposed another fine of 50,000 Swiss francs on the Colombian team, conditional on complying with the aforementioned plan within a period of six months. Uruguay will be the other team that must close the field in its next match (at least 25%) and pay a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs, directed to an anti-discrimination plan, for delays against Colombia and Brazil and discriminatory behavior of its fans. against Argentina. Failure to comply with the plan within six months would lead to another penalty of 50,000 more francs.

The defense of Colombia

Photo: Elvis Gonzalez. Efe

However, the final decision has not yet been made, as the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) is preparing its appeal to respond to these sanctions.

Andres Tamayosecretary of the FCF, analyzed the steps to follow after learning of this Fifa decision.

“Yes, we received the notification today, the process began with the match against Chile and from that moment we sent our defenses, they were already evaluated and that is why the sanction was issued, it was less drastic than that of our South American neighbors. We already requested the arguments, because to appeal we need them, to be able to review the issue before the game takes place in September,” Tamayo explained in dialogue with Blu Radio.

Photo: Elvis Gonzalez. Efe

Tamayo spoke about the strategy to follow and the instances that Colombia can reach to reverse this sanction.

“You have an appeal in FIFA, if it does not change substantially, we could appeal to the CAS. The CAS is a legitimate body, FIFA recognizes it and the federations recognize it and know of its competence and jurisdiction, it is another body for which an independent court can evaluate the facts and evidence,” he explained.

The process is already underway and Colombia is preparing its defense. “We already requested the foundation; One has 10 days to request that, starting today when they notified us. Now we have to wait for FIFA to notify us, from there we have time for the appeal and it is known by FIFA again, depending on the time of the second instance, and depending on what happens with FIFA we will have 21 days for the appeal in the CAS . In those issues that could be urgent or very close to the match dates, there are closer procedures that one can agree on directly with the CAS,” he assured.

Finally, Tamayo commented that if the decision cannot be reversed, they are already thinking about a plan to mitigate the impact of the sanction. “FIFA itself suggests that they be the stands behind the goals (south and north). In the past we already did it and on this occasion it would be the initial thing we would think about.”

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

