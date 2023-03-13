Nestor Lawrence prepares its call for the Colombian National Team, which should be published this week, for the friendly matches in Asia against Korea and Japan, on March 24 and 28.

The weekend there was intense activity for international soccer players, although there are shadows due to injuries and the lack of a goal. While Luis Diaz He still hasn’t played since October, Luis Sinisterra He recently returned to Leeds after injury.

falcao He was again a substitute in Rayo’s 3-0 defeat against Celta. Raphael Santos He started with Eintracht but did not score in the 1-1 against Stuttgart.

Estupiñán goal

Thus, the hopeful news in the attack before the call comes with Jhon Jader Durán who played in Aston Villa’s tie with West Ham 1-1. He came on after 80 minutes and had two scoring options.

The one who did score was Oscar Estupiñánwho ended a run of eight games without a goal with Hull City, against Coventry City in the English Championship.

The bad news comes from Russia, where the Zenit midfielder Wilmar Barrios He was injured in the 3-2 victory against Khimki. Barrios suffered some leg discomfort and retired in the 40th minute.

James Rodriguez It is another case that worries, because he has not been able to return with Olympiacos for a month, due to injury. The midfielder returned to the squad at the weekend but did not feature in his side’s 3-1 win against AEK.

In the flyer area, matheus uribe he played the second half in the match that Porto beat Estoril, 3-2. AND Jefferson Lerma he played 81 minutes in Bornemouth’s 1-0 win against Liverpool. Going on defense Davinson Sanchez did not play for Tottenham in the 3-1 win over Nottingham.



Yerry Mina He is still out of Everton, he has not played since January. In Belgium, Carlos Cuesta and Daniel Munoz they did start in GENK’s loss against Saint-Gilloise 1-2. he also played John Lucumi with Bologna against Lazio (0-0) in Italy.

For his part, John William Square he had 45 minutes with Juventus and stood out in the win against Sampdoria (4-2).

and Johan Mojica He was a substitute for Villarreal against Betis. In the goal, due to David Ospina’s injury, Camilo Vargas is the starter for Atlas, although his team lost against León 0-1.

This week, Lorenzo will announce his picks, and men from MLS, South America and the local league are expected. In any case, the players who have been having better continuity for this double blank.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

