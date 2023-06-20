The Colombian National Team visits Germany this Tuesday at the Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, in a friendly in which he faces the strongest rival of his preparation cycle for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The duel will be at 1:45 p.m. m, with Caracol and RCN TV.

Since Argentine Néstor Lorenzo took command of the Colombian national team in June last year, he has five victories: against Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Japan and Iraq, and two draws, against the United States and South Korea.

After his victory over Iraq in Valencia (Spain), with a goal from Mateo Cassierra, Lorenzo said that he liked “several things, especially the defensive solidity and the debut of the boys, which confirms that a process that validates what that the sub-20 did in Argentina”. But now, he said at a press conference, the challenge is greater.

Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

“It can be historic, suddenly for the first time beating a big team like Germany. Our team is still in training. If it were in another situation, in a Cup or a World Cup, it would have another significance, but we are going to take it as we all take it, as if it were the World Cup final”, said the helmsman.

The experienced ones that would return to the headline

To continue shaping the team, it is expected that banners like defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado will go from the start against Germany. Germany comes to the friendly against Colombia at low times and at a time when doubts are growing regarding Hansi Flick’s team.

“It is not a question of changing the chip, of being alert and trying to improve certain aspects that we could have done not so well against Iraq. Germany is a high-class rival, in the games in which they did not have good results they submitted their rival. We have to be sharper to face this match”, said Lorenzo.

“The game can be taken as a world final or as a friendly. We are in formation, someone compared this game with the one in France before the 2018 World Cup and it was different, an armed team, before a World Cup and the team was well formed. We are in training, watching players, we have a lot ahead of us, ”he added.

Germany is not coming at a good time

Colombia faces a German team that is coming off a poor record in recent friendlies: a 3-3 draw against Ukraine and a 1-0 defeat against Poland. But more than the results, what worries is the state of the team, whose matches seem to have followed a toxic pattern for months or years.

Germany lost 1-0 against Poland in a friendly.

Germany’s game today is marked by two factors: possession of the ball that tends to be sterile due to the lack of depth and defensive errors that give life to the opponent. Germany plays with a very advanced defense, which makes them prone to counterattacks after turnovers.

Against Poland that last thing improved. The presence of newcomer Malick Thiaw in the line of three center backs was an unexpected stability factor. However, a situation with a set piece brought the Polish goal and Germany was lost in a permanent circulation of the ball that did not bear fruit and that combined their defeat.



For this Tuesday’s game, coach Hansi Flick will have midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, who had been missing in the two previous friendlies after winning the Champions League final with Manchester City.

with Efe

