The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, admitted this Thursday (18) that searches are continuing for the four children who disappeared in a plane crash in an area of ​​forests in the south of the country 18 days ago, in addition to having regretted having said that they were found alive in a report that now, he confesses, “has not been confirmed”.

“After arduous search efforts by our Armed Forces, we found the four children who had disappeared in the plane crash in Guaviare alive,” Petro said yesterday on Twitter.

The Colombian president, who uses the social network to report on important government issues, backtracked today.

“I decided to delete the tweet because the information provided by the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF) could not be confirmed. I’m sorry for what happened,” he wrote.

The ICBF said in a statement yesterday that it had received information that the children – aged four, nine and 13, plus an 11-month-old baby – had been found alive.

The agency, which works for the prevention and integral protection of children and adolescents, said that the minors, according to the report made by the indigenous communities, “were found alive and were also in good health conditions”.

But the Armed Forces, which are leading the search efforts, did not confirm the information yesterday and continue to insist that they are still looking for the children in this remote area of ​​the country, with a very adverse climate.

The only confirmation is that the aircraft was found with the bodies of the three adults traveling with the four children and some clues about them, such as an improvised shelter in the jungle, some scissors and a baby bottle.

Petro added in his message today that the Armed Forces and indigenous communities will continue in “their tireless quest to give the country the news it has been waiting for.”

The Colombian president emphasized that “at this moment there is no other priority than to continue with the search until they are found. The children’s lives are the most important thing.”