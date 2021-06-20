The Giro d’Italia champion returned to his country after the victory in the Italian round and after having overcome the Covid-19. Bernal will not be at the Tokyo Olympics and will begin to prepare the last big round that he still has to win.

By fate of fate, Egan Bernal was born in Bogotá, although he is the son of Zipaquirá, a town north of the Colombian capital known for the Salt Cathedral, an old mine converted into a sanctuary.

He himself chose that it was here, where his father came to work as a security guard, where the tribute will be held this June 19 after his conquest of the Giro d’Italia. “I’m very excited to be here,” said the Ineos Grenadiers team rider from a pink-lit enclosure, as well as the shirt that accredits him as champion.

Unlike when he won the 2019 Tour de France, this time the event had a small audience, it was focused on thanking its sponsors and telling about their day to day on the transalpine roads.

Among all those anecdotes, Egan highlighted his bad day at the Giro. It was stage 19 and the British Simon Yates attacked in the last mountain pass of the day while the Colombian, dressed as a leader, lowered himself on the ascent.

It was his partner and compatriot, Daniel Felipe Martínez, who came to his rescue, setting the pace for Egan and proclaiming an encouraging harangue for his friend. “A large part of this Giro I owe to Dani,” he said.

At first, Egan had planned to return from Europe to his homeland on June 5, but his contagion by Covid-19 and that of his partner María Fernanda Motas delayed the welcome.

The dream of winning the big three rounds of cycling

Bernal confirmed this Saturday that he will run the Vuelta a España, the last great lap of the season and the only one that remains to be completed for this cyclist, barely 24 years old.

“I don’t know if I will be able to be at the level that is needed to win a great lap, but I will be there.” It is a confirmation that comes in a week in which he also announced that he will not be present at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.





Egan has gone three weeks without training and the road race in the Japanese capital is in just over a month. A period that is tight and more with the Tour of Spain starting on August 14.

A Tour of Spain with a movie duel

With Egan’s assistance, the cycling world prepares to see him again compete alongside Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, 22, reigning Tour de France champion.

Both coincided in the edition of the French race last year in which Bernal retired due to a discomfort in his back, while Pogacar was crowned after an epic victory in the time trial of the penultimate stage. The one from Slovenia will be present at the Tour, which begins on June 26, to defend his crown.

Unlike Bernal, Pogacar plans to race in Tokyo, so each would arrive at La Vuelta on very different schedules.

If this appointment is fulfilled, it would be a face-to-face between two runners called to dominate this sport for the next few years.