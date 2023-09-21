Argentine coach Daniel Garnerowho was directing Libertad, was named this Wednesday as the new coach of Paraguay, replacing his compatriot Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

This was reported by the Paraguayan Football Association through a statement on its social networks. “Daniel Garnero is the new coach of the #Albirroja. Welcome, teacher. May it be with all the success for you and the Paraguayan National Team!”

On September 17, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced that Barros Schelotto was leaving his position and thus became the first coach to lose his job in the South American qualifiers.

Born in Buenos Aires on April 1, 1969, Garnero played most of his career at Independiente, a club in which he had three spells. He also played for the Chilean Universidad Católica and the Mexican Toros Neza.

His coaching career began in 2008 at Arsenal de Sarandí, with which he won the Suruga Bank Cup that year. He also directed Independiente, San Martín de San Juan, Banfield and Independiente Rivadavia.

In 2015 he arrived in Paraguay to coach Sol de América and then went through three other teams with which he won titles. With Guaraní he won the 2016 Clausura Tournament and with Olimpia the Apertura 2018, the Clausura 2018, the Apertura 2019 and the Clausura of that same season. With Libertad he won the Apertura tournament in 2020, in 2021 and in 2022.

In that country he coached more than 300 league games and became the first technical director to become champion of this league with three different teams. The Paraguayan team seeks to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, a competition it has not played since South Africa 2010, where it finished first in its group, beat Japan on penalties in the round of 16 and was eliminated by Spain in the quarterfinals.

Having played the first two dates of the South American qualifiers, Albirroja occupies sixth position with one point derived from the goalless draw at home with Peru. On the second date they lost at home against Venezuela.

In the next four matches that he will have to face before the end of the year, he will visit Argentina, receive Bolivia, go to Chile and will play at home against Colombia.

On the other hand, Albirroja is also preparing to play a new edition of the Copa América in 2024, where in the previous two editions it reached the quarterfinals and where in 2011 it climbed to the podium for the last time after falling in the final against Uruguay.

EFE

