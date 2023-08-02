seven games. It’s like a mantra for Colombia women’s team. “We did not come to beat Germany, but to win the World Cup”, they repeat themselves since that happy night in Sydney.

You know how I recognized Linda Caicedo in a reality check, that “it was a great night, but we haven’t won anything.” To do so, it is essential to overcome the Moroccan obstacle, this Thursday, in Perth (5 am, with a signal from Caracol, RCN and DSports), due to the closure of group H.

Although no one wants to think about accounts or calculators, it is inevitable to show their heads to reality: a victory or a tie ensures first place in the group, and a defeat would even reach, although with a lot of drama, since second place would be defined with the Moroccans. due to goal difference, the one that today they have at -5 and we at +3.

Daniela Arias acknowledged receipt of that: “Morocco is motivated after beating Korea, they played a good game, the first game played a trick on them, but we are aware that we want to be first and not give anything away. We have to have the ball and take advantage of what we have left, ”he said.

The coffee makers have been one of the strongest teams in this first phase.

Win and not look in the rearview mirror. Simple. Nine points would far exceed the 4 with which Colombia secured its only qualification to the round of 16 in a World Cup for seniors. A goal difference of +4 (at least) would be a stark distance from the tight +1 with which the national team managed to be the best third party and overcome the first phase in Canada. Being the leader of the group is a life compared to that best presentation, eight years ago.

What changed? Absolutely everything. The soccer players became professional, they emerged and remained, despite the bumps; a Women’s Professional League that served as a showcase for the best in the country; Players were exported to international soccer and that friction began to be reflected in the national team; the Copa Libertadores and the Pan American Gold were won: The first final of a World Cup was played in India, the U-17, and Linda Caicedo was born for soccer.



And all that stellar lineup came to light today, when qualifying for the round of 16 is close at hand and Morocco is emerging as the last obstacle to go from surprising to amazing in the World Cup.

The task of qualifying for the second round must be completed without delay. Nothing will have been won either, there will still be four games left to meet the objective, but an important step will have been taken. The starting team is recited almost by heart and would not have major changes.

