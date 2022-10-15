Colombia ends this Saturday one more participation in the South American Games escorting Brazil in the medal table, their eternal rival in the last four confrontations and leaving behind a good rival, but one that could have been better.

This time Brazil gave a strong blow, they will win the title with a very good difference of gold medals, while Colombia will finish in second place in a joust of Asuncion, Paraguay, in which the work continues to be refined with a view to what remains of the Olympic cycle, which will end in Paris-2024.

Since the Colombian delegation won the jousting for the first time, in Medellin 2010, from then on the fight with Brazil has focused, a country that when it puts on the accelerator wins the Games with authority.

What does the COC say?

This has been shown in Chile 2014 and this time in Assumption 2022while the Colombians have obtained the victory in a closed ‘packaging’ in Medellin and in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 2018.

Brazil took the Games that end today very seriously, sent a strong delegation and won the table in a normal victory that confirms its power over the other countries in the area.

“We have analyzed that the performance is normal, but we lacked it”

Although Colombia knew that it would be difficult to defeat them, they attended the Games to see how the process was going towards Paris, after having won the Bolivarian Games in Valledupar with a ‘leg’.

“We have analyzed that the performance is normal, but we lacked it. There were sports in which we had a good participation, but others were in debt, as always happens, “he told EL TIEMPO Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC).

And he added: “For Brazil to win was expected, because this time they came with everything, because in this Asunción contest several quotas were played for the Pan American Games in Santiago in 2023.”

Sports such as cycling, in all its modalities, responded, and at the close of this edition and in the absence of more finals on the track and in BMX, it contributed seven golds, as did skating races.

“You have to make a serious evaluation in the country’s sport. The great reality is that Brazil is much stronger and we know how far we can go,” Solano said.

The leader spoke of those options that left and that remain due to a normal participation for the country’s sport.

“We consider that combat sports such as judo, the same weights and athletics are in debt, but if we see the way to Paris we go for the right one. Brazil won the swimming with height, it did not leave anything pending, for example”, Solano specified.

The main goal is to continue paving the way to Paris, the Olympic Games that are like the generational change for Colombia, after Caterine Ibargüen, Yuri Alvear, Jackeline Rentería, just to name a few elite athletes who left their mark and are gone.

“We are clear that the work towards Paris is concentrated on 30 athletes, who occupy a place among the top eight in the ranking in their sports and competitions, so we know what to do. The South Americans serve as a basis for us to analyze what is coming, what we can give in the Central American and Caribbean Games and the Pan American Games next year”, assured the President of the COC.

According to the above, the next appointment will be the Central American and Caribbean from San Salvador, in which Colombia will continue looking for the best result with a view to Paris.

“There we will have to fight against Mexico, which continues to be the benchmark, and a Cuba that has fallen into disrepair, but wants to go back to being what it was. We have to think about ourselves and analyze what happens there”, Ciro Solano sentenced.

