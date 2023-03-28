The Colombian National Team played without James Rodríguez and without Juan Fernando Quintero and they did it well, with personality, with good attacking moves and with an important reaction after, once again, starting losing. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo beat Japan 1-2 this Tuesday in Osaka.

Colombia suffered again due to lack of concentration and, just as it happened against South Korea in Ulsan, they conceded a goal very early, in a play that literally turned into a headache: Kaoru Mitoma anticipated Daniel Muñoz and finished off from above after a cross from Hidemasa Morita to make it 1-0, in minute 3.

But unlike what happened in Korea, where it had one of the poorest first times for the National Team in recent years, Colombia assimilated the blow well. The National Team, for the first time without James Rodríguez or Juan Fernando Quintero in the Lorenzo era (removing the ‘experimental’ match against the United States, out of Fifa date), played with two very mobile forwards, Borré and Durán, and with a Jorge Carrascal who this time appeared constantly to supply game, like Jhon Arias.

The baptism of Jhon Durán with the Senior Selection

Japan did not create danger again in the first stage for Colombia, in which the defense had a moment of tranquility. And then, Jhon Durán appeared to tie the game at 33 minutes, in a very good projection of Deiver Machado in attack, to reach the bottom and touch the center of the area. It was the youth team’s first goal with the senior team.

Lorenzo kept the same starting team for the start of the second half and the players responded very well. Of course, the issue of the passing game was once again a concern: the only one Japan had was resolved by Vargas with a monumental save.

Just as Colombia’s goal for 1-2 was also monumental, the work of Rafael Santos Borré, who grabbed a rebound in the area and sent it into the back of the net with a perfect Chilean kick. It was the reward for a game that required a lot of sacrifice from the Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

With the advantage, Lorenzo, now yes, began to move the team. The first to enter were Radamel Falcao García and Diego Valoyes, instead of Borré and Arias, in what, in principle, was a piece-by-piece movement. But then, Lorenzo made a test to maintain the advantage: he put together a defense of three, sacrificing Durán for the entry of Carlos Cuesta.

Colombia showed progress in this match in Osaka and managed to understand that there is life beyond James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, who are still important players, but that it is also possible to play without them. And do it right.

