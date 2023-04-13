Colombia | Pablo Escobar’s hippo was run over by a car

Hippos have been causing trouble in Colombia for some time.

in Colombia a hippopotamus moving on the highway has died after being hit by a car, reports news agency AFP.

The accident happened on the road between the capital Bogotá and the city of Medellín, near a drug lord Pablo Escobar (1949–1993) homestead. The farm is home to hippos that Escobar bought from Africa in the 1980s.

Hippos have increased rapidly and several of them have left the farm and caused trouble in the Antioquia region. Escobar once acquired four hippos, and today there are about 150 of them in the Antioquia region.

A hippo weighing more than a thousand kilograms was found lying on the highway, the local fire department told AFP on Tuesday evening. The front of the pick-up truck that hit the hippo was broken in the accident, but the driver escaped injury. There were no others in the car.

Within the precincts of a similar accident happened in December, but that time the hippo survived. Colombia’s Ministry of Environment designated hippos as a harmful alien species last year, and the growing population has not been tamed.

Hippos threaten, among other things, biodiversity. In March, the governor of the Antioquia region announced plans to transfer 70 hippos to Mexico and India to zoos and animal protection centers.

The project will cost an estimated 3.5 million dollars (about 3.18 million euros).