Colombia had a weak first half, made two errors that put them two goals down on the scoreboard, but with attitude, they overcame the disadvantage, beat Mexico 3-2 and sealed a good end to the year, with an alternate roster .

Néstor Lorenzo made adjustments to the roster with respect to the team that beat the reinforced sub-23 of Venezuela on Sunday: He changed goalkeeper and gave David Ospina the 128th game, the first to play since January; He maintained the entire defensive and recovery block and changed Mackalister Silva and Carlos Andrés Gómez for 'Cucho' Hernández and Daniel Ruiz.

Roger Martínez played on a wing, as he did during Carlos Queiroz's time in the National Team, and the one who was at '9' was 'Cucho'. Daniel Ruiz acted in the middle.

Statistics of the duel Colombia vs. Mexico

The team did not look comfortable. It had neither mark nor arrival. Mexico retreated well and attacked better. But as the minutes passed, Colombia began to find control and generate some scares.

But When Colombia was playing its best, a serious mistake by Jorman Campuzano cost the National Team a 1-0 lead: He wanted to leave his area playing, he got confident and on the second dribble he lost the ball. Omar Govea put the ball hard and high, to the post that Ospina was covering, in the 40th minute.

A new error, this time by Ospina, gave Mexico the second goal. She had done the right thing: a great save and a rebound to the side. But Guillermo Martínez arrived there to grab the ball and finish almost from no angle. The ball went under the goalkeeper.

This was the Colombian comeback against Mexico

But as has become customary in the Lorenzo era, Colombia is a second-time team. Five minutes after Martínez's goal, Samuel Velásquez did everything well: he reached the final line and threw a great cross that Andrés Felipe Reyes capitalized on, committed to the attack. At 10 into the second stage, he had started again.

Andrés Reyes statistics against Mexico See also Germany vs. Colombia, LIVE: confirmed lineups

Roger Martínez's experience was key to finding the equalizer, at 24 of the second, with a mid-range shot in which the Mexican goalkeeper, Antonio Rodríguez, was also seriously compromised.

Already before Roger's goal, Lorenzo had moved the team, with the entry of Jader Quiñones in place of Daniel Ruiz. And then he rearranged the attack to try to play with wingers: Quiñones left injured and Henry Mosquera came in, and Carlos Gómez came in for Ian Poveda. They were joined by Mackalister Silva in a creative role.

And in the 90+2 minute, Silva dove when the ball was going long and touched it behind for the arrival of Gómez, who sealed the comeback and the victory and confirmed the undefeated record of the Lorenzo era. In terms of attitude, Colombia closed a happy year.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news