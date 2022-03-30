Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Colombia, out of the World Cup: this is how the international press titled the failure

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
Colombian National Team

The lament of the Colombian National Team.

The lament of the Colombian National Team.

In the newspapers of the world there were reviews about the hard moment of the tricolor.

This Tuesday, Colombia was eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar and the echoes of failure were felt throughout the planet. The expectation created by the National Team, with its participation in the last two Cups, largely explains the analysis that the international press made in its records of the difficult moment that the tricolor is experiencing.

The world reaction to the elimination of Colombia

Luis Diaz Colombia

The lament of the Colombian players.

On the web portal of the popular ‘Diario Olé’, from Argentina, they were accurate: “One of the most talented litters in its history will say goodbye to the national team watching the World Cup on TV”.

Likewise, on the page of the French L’Équipe, the elimination of Colombia led to a record in which Peru’s qualification for the playoffs stole the spotlight.

(Don’t stop reading: James Rodríguez, after the harsh elimination: ‘This can’t happen again’).

In the British ‘Daily Mail’, the emphasis was on the passage of Peru. Along this path, the newspaper commented, “The victories against Bolivia, Venezuela and Colombia in recent months were decisive.”

(Also: Video: Néstor Pékerman and the emotional hug with the Colombian players).

In India, more than 15 thousand kilometers from the country, the focus was on Luis Díaz, the media player of the moment.

“The absence of Luis Díaz will be felt in the World Cup in Qatar”published the specialized ‘Sportskeeda’.

SPORTS

