07/25/2023 – 1:04 am
In a match valid for Group H of the Women’s World Cup, Colombia beat South Korea by 2-0, in the early hours of this Tuesday (25) at the football stadium in Sydney, Australia.
With this result, the South American team took second place in the group with three points, the same score as leader Germany, who thrashed Morocco 6-0.
Colombia’s victory began to be built in the 29th minute of the first half, when midfielder Usme moved goalkeeper Yoon Young-Geul in a penalty kick. Nine minutes later, young striker Linda Caicedo, aged 18, advanced on the left and hit a shot from outside the area. The South Korean goalkeeper failed in defense and the Colombian team gave final numbers to the marker.
