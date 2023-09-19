The Government of Gustavo Petro will launch a peace negotiation with the largest group of dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla in Colombia. The postponed dialogue table with the self-proclaimed Central General Staff, headed by Iván Mordisco, will be officially established in the Catatumbo region on October 8, as the parties announced this Tuesday, after a year of rapprochements and several months of vicissitudes, in a joint press conference in the municipality of Suárez, Cauca. The table will be accompanied by a ten-month ceasefire, bilateral and with protocols, until August 2024.

“It is a momentous announcement, never before in the history of the country’s negotiation processes has a ceasefire of this duration been made, starting a process,” celebrated Camilo González Posso, the head of the Government’s negotiating team. The Executive is thus launching a second round of talks as part of its total peace policy, which adds to the most advanced process with the ELN guerrilla – which also includes a ceasefire for the remainder of this year.

The negotiators of the Central General Staff, led by Andrey Avendaño, have promised several gestures of goodwill in the run-up to the announcement, among them that they will not interfere in the local elections on October 29. They also committed to releasing three soldiers they are holding in the departments of Nariño and Cauca, on the Pacific platform, as well as other hostages they are holding in Arauca and Catatumbo, border regions with Venezuela. “Taken together, these gestures represent significant progress, particularly given the urgency of de-escalation in the face of the regional elections in October,” analyst Elizabeth Dickinson, researcher at the International Crisis Group, highlighted on her social networks.

Danilo Rueda, the Peace Commissioner, has been the one who has managed to carry out the dialogue with the Central General Staff, an effort that went through a deep crisis in May, when one of its most problematic fronts murdered four indigenous teenagers that it had forcibly recruited in the jungle department of Putumayo. That massacre led the Government to suspend the ceasefire agreed since the New Year with the dissidents in four departments: Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo. Dissidents were the main perpetrators of serious violations against minors in Colombia last year, according to the UN report on children and armed conflicts in the world. They are also the most responsible for the murders of former combatants who signed the 2016 peace agreement.

The accommodation of dissidents has been one of the greatest challenges to total peace from the beginning. The currents of Iván Mordisco and the decimated Second Marquetalia of Iván Márquez – the former chief negotiator of the guerrilla who took up arms together with other leaders who had signed the peace – were consolidated as the most notorious, a kind of large umbrellas. Both were designated by the United States as terrorist organizations when it removed the FARC from that blacklist, already disarmed and converted into a political party. Both also engaged in a war to the death in which several leaders, including Gentil Duarte, who had been the most visible face of the Central General Staff, fell into confusing confrontations – often on the other side of the border with Venezuela. Since then, Mordisco brought together the absolute power of the organization.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and receive all the key information on current events in the country.