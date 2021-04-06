The Colombian Ministry of Health recently published a draft of legislation that establishes the conditions through which the country’s private sector may purchase and distribute COVID vaccines.

Among the conditions raised, the ministry detailed that private providers will be able to “negotiate, acquire and import” vaccines against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but they will not be able to sell them.

The purchase of vaccines by the private sector has become a subject of debate also in Argentina. At the beginning of March, it became known that the pharmaceutical industry was negotiating with the government a license to be able to acquire and commercialize vaccines with the government privately.

a vaccination center against COVID in Colombia. photo: REUTER

The Argentine government rejected this possibility, but some opposition figures have insisted that private actors in the health sector be allowed access to the market for the purchase of vaccines.

“The private parties will have to assume not only the import and biological costs, but also the costs of the application and the responsibilities derived from it,” indicates the draft released by the Colombian Ministry of Health.

Imported vaccines must have an authorization from the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima), and the vaccination application process may not affect the national inoculation strategyreported the newspaper Time.

In turn, it clarifies that private parties will not be able to use the state network for the application of vaccines, and that they must establish their own. There are also indications on the protocol to be maintained so that the vaccination is carried out correctly.

Colombia is currently in phase two of its vaccination plan. Photo: AFP

Among other aspects contemplated, the draft indicates that the private sector will not be able to purchase vaccines above the prices resulting from centralized government negotiations.

Finally, it must be clarified that this resolution is not a final decree. The draft came out for a public consultation that will last until Friday.

How the vaccination plan is progressing

Colombia applied 71,586 vaccines against COVID-19 on Monday, thus accumulates 2,479,671 doses applied, a figure that exceeds 2,456,409 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the country, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

The health authority specified that of the total number of vaccines applied, 423,536 correspond to second doses.

The country reaches this number of vaccinated just at a time when the daily infections have increased again, which is why the authorities of the main regions of the country tightened the restrictions and biosafety measures against COVID-19.

At this moment, Colombia is in phase two of its National Vaccination Plan, which contemplates the immunization of people between 60 and 79 years old; health workers in prisons; traditional doctors and students who are doing their university practices in a clinic.

In the initial stage, which began on February 17, workers on the first line of medical care for the pandemic and adults over 80 years of age were vaccinated.

In total, the country has received more than 3.7 million doses from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca as part of the government’s plan to vaccinate 35.2 million people this year, that is 70% of the population, to achieve herd immunity.

For mass vaccination, Colombia acquired 61.5 million doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Sinovac laboratories.

Source: agencies