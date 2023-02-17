The flagship project of the current president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, to reach a peace agreement with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) is once again on the table. On Monday, the talks that will last for the next three weeks were resumed and they intend to move towards a bilateral ceasefire. A previous process with the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC), headed by former President Juan Manuel Santos almost six years ago, put pressure on Petro to achieve the dissolution of this second insurgent group.

Mexico has received the delegations. International supervision will be in charge of Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain. The host country itself, Venezuela, Chile, Norway and Brazil also act as guarantors. Almost three months after the first meeting, held on November 22, the representatives of the two parties have met again despite the tensions between them. In January, the ELN announced that the process had entered into a “crisis” because of an order from the president ordering a ceasefire on the basis of an alleged agreement that the guerrillas were in charge of denying. Petro had to annul the decree, one day after its publication.

The Government is eager to reach the target. However, the ELN is in no hurry. Stopping hostility at the hands of this guerrilla, which has already left more than 10,000 victims in the last 37 years, is not an easy task. The first peace process of 2016 with the FARC set the precedents for the errors that must be resolved on this occasion. Although it was a success and the disintegration of the troops was agreed, it also gave rise to dissidents and independent armed groups that still plague the country. Petro’s work extends beyond the ELN if he wants to achieve his signature proposal called “total peace.”

Negotiations have been back on track after their suspension during the Administration of former President Iván Duque. A four-year period in which the meetings were set aside and replaced by a strategy of armed repression against the guerrillas. The ELN even criticizes that the current government also “acts like the traditional ones”, and has denounced attacks by the Armed Forces.

The guerrillas have made it clear that their purpose is not to exercise politics, unlike the FARC, but to request structural changes to the situations that, according to them, gave way to the creation of the rebel forces. They remember that they took up arms to attack the causes of the socioeconomic and political crisis that still hit the South American country today. Born in 1964, the guerrilla, with a Marxist-Leninist orientation, is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, the United States, Canada and countries in the region such as Peru or Colombia itself, which have investigated its involvement in crimes of drug trafficking, extortion , kidnappings, murders and arms trafficking.

In the coming days, the representatives of the Government and the ELN meeting in Mexico will determine the formula so that “society can participate in the construction of peace.” For the first time, citizens and social agents will be taken into account in the process; an implication that was harshly criticized in the previous dialogues in Havana.