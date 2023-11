Saturday, November 18, 2023, 00:50







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the 1980s, the most powerful drug trafficker in the world, Pablo Escobar, illegally imported four hippos to Colombia, one male and three females, which began to reproduce rapidly due to the lack of predators and the favorable conditions of the terrain. When the drug dealer died…

This content is exclusive for subscribers