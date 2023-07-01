Upon completion of the seventh day of official competitions of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, Colombia It continues in the second box of the general medal table, thanks to the gold medals achieved in track cycling and women’s wrestling.

Colombia completes 42 golds, 31 silvers and 30 bronzes, with which it maintained its second place in the general medal competition. Cuba now came closer with 40 gold medals, 27 silvers and 30 bronzes. The first place is still for Mexico that reached 68 golds, 61 silvers and 46 bronzes.

The contribution of cycling

Track cycling pushed Colombia to second place, thanks to the gold medal achieved in the keirin test by Martha Bayona. There the country made it 1-2, thanks to Valeria Cardozo. The bronze corresponded to the Mexican Yuli Verdugo.

Lina Rojas was another of the highlights of the day, when the silver was hung in the omnium. The victory went to Victoria Velazco from Mexico who added 132 units. Rojas was second with 124 and the bronze went to Barbadian Amber Joshep, who accumulated 119 points.

Finally, in the pure speed test, Kevin Quintero he kept the bronze medal, in a test dominated by the Trinidadians Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne, who made it 1-2 in the test.

The other gold of the day was won by Tatiana Rentería, wrestling, in the 76 kg category, beating the Venezuelan María Acosta 5-2.

Another who got on the podium was Nicol Parrado, in the 68 kg category, after falling in the final against the Cuban Hangelen Yanes, 6-3, to add silver.

The national Alisson Cardozo, in the 50 kg, achieved a bronze medal, after winning the fight for the podium, against the Panamanian Yordanis Morán.

In equestrian, Colombia added one more silver. The Colombian rider Juliana Gutiérrez with her horse Flanissimo achieved second place in the ‘Intermediate-Grand Prix Freestyle’ competition. The gold went to the Dominican Yvonne Losos, with a score of 75.519. The bronze was awarded to the Barbadian Roberta Foster, with a total of 71,338.

In bowling, Oscar Rodríguez and Edward Rey, in the men’s pairs event, were the first medal in this discipline for the country, receiving bronze after having added 2681 points at the end of the day. Mexico was gold, and the silver was awarded to the couple that competes under the banner of Centro Caribe Sports.

This Saturday the badminton, tennis, rhythmic gymnastics and diving activities begin, where Colombia will charge in search of more medals, as well as in the continuity of bowling, track cycling and Olympic wrestling.

