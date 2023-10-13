The Colombian coach, Nestor Lorenzo, He stated this Thursday that he has a “disappointment” because Uruguay He tied his team 2-2 in Barranquilla with a penalty goal from Darwin Nunez in the 90th minute, when the coffee growers were “better.”

“At the moment when we were at our best, about to score the third goal, they tied us and that left me a little dissatisfied, that we were for the third and they tied us from a play that I have to see again, which was a distraction “said the Argentine in the press conference after the match on the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

(James Rodríguez scored a goal with the Colombian National Team and caused a wave of memes online)es)(James, what a great goal: see his score in Colombia vs. Uruguay, video)

Changes?

The strategist considers that it was “a very disputed, very difficult match”, in which his team tried to impose a “numerical superiority in the middle” in the first half.

Lorenzo would be thinking about calling up a new goalkeeper, since he will not have Camilo Vargassent off against the charrúas, and only has two goalkeepers for the match against Ecuador in Quito, this Tuesday, October 17.

This Thursday, the National Team traveled to Guarne, Antioquiawhere he will train over the weekend to gain a little more height and get physically conditioned before traveling to Quito to face Ecuador.

The indicated one, according to unofficial versions, would be José Luis Chunga, who cuts in Independent Medellin and he was already called up by the Argentine coach in 2023, in the friendly cycle prior to the Qualifiers.

(Video: the great goal with which Venezuela tied Brazil in the qualifying round)