Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The 2016 Peace Agreement between the Government of Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC in Colombia was aimed at facilitating the reform of the State, archaic economic structures (especially in the rural sector) and discriminatory policies. International cooperation turned massively in favor of the Agreement. Four years later, the agreement on agricultural reform, the substitution of coca crops and political participation are stagnant.

More information

Between 2019 and 2020 there were massive demonstrations in Colombia, which are now being repeated. The government of Iván Duque was asked to comply with the Peace Agreement. Also, fight corruption, have efficient and universal public health and education systems, in favor of a fair tax system, against non-compliance with agreements with indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities, stop gender-based violence and prosecute those responsible for the murders of social leaders.

The framework that encompasses almost all claims is inequality. Colombia has the largest income gap in Latin America, and this is the most unequal region in the world. Although it has decreased since 2016, it has a high level of political violence (selective and increasing towards social leaders and ex-combatants of the FARC) and social (criminality, sexual assaults, child exploitation), exclusion of minorities and humanitarian crises.

Since 2017, organized crime has grown stronger, competing with each other and with the state for territories abandoned by the FARC. Corruption, capital and tax evasion, falsification of prices in commercial operations, and tax exemptions for large companies and fortunes constitute a systematic drain on State resources.

Everything is consistent with the fact that, in around 40% of the national territory, state institutions do not exist or are very weak. There are no judges or police. Schools and health centers are scarce, roads are impassable, the internet a word without content. In many cases there are shared sovereignty between organized crime and fragile authorities. Each new government commands the army that arrives, fights and leaves. Recently, the border area between Colombia and Venezuela has become a battlefield without either state having control.

Review the fundamentals

Covid-19 has highlighted this reality. In many areas of Colombia, the State does not have the capacity to know who is infected, nor is there sufficient infrastructure for the sick. The informal economy reaches 45% in cities and more than 80% in the countryside. Those who are part of it do not receive aid and go out to the streets to earn an income. The poverty index rose in 2020 from 31.7% to 38.7% of the population.

International cooperation actors hope that issues such as inequality, tax reform or modernization of the rural sector will be carried out by the State

Why does a country that is part of the OECD, with high quality academic, political and business sectors, and with sustained economic growth, suffer from these problems? Does international cooperation respond to the demands of society? With these questions, in 2020 I interviewed fifty academics, diplomats and members of NGOs, both Colombian and international. The result showed that the fundamentals of international aid to Colombia should be reviewed.

Cooperation actors hope that issues such as inequality, tax reform, modernization of the rural sector or establishing a universal health system will be carried out by the State. Colombia is not Somalia, therefore, the State must take over. However, the elites that control power, plus bureaucratic inertia, make so much gulf between urban and rural Colombia, and between the super-rich 0.1% (and its periphery) and the rest of society, are poles that they walk away.

Faced with Colombia’s paradoxes, international cooperation needs sophistication, placing emphasis on the pillars that sustain and reproduce inequality and violence. For example, promoting (and lobbying diplomatically) so that the country has a tax system for the common good, supporting the investigation and monitoring of capital evasion, corruption and organized crime (including the complicity of the banking and financial system international), and co-finance, together with local authorities, programs to reduce inequality.

As a fundamental principle, official cooperation would have to be stricter and put conditions on the Colombian State, which presents itself as a champion of the Sustainable Development Goals while it fails to meet its goals.

Mariano Aguirre He was an advisor to the UN in Colombia, is an associate fellow at Chatham House (London) and the author of The agenda of social protest in Colombia: an opportunity for international cooperation?, Institute of Human Rights, University of Deusto, 2020.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.