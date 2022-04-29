Although the future of the Colombian National Team is uncertain, after the elimination of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the departure of coach Reinaldo Rueda, the team would be very close to being active again.

Press versions ensure that the National Team will have a friendly match on June 5, as a sparring partner for one of the teams qualified for the World Cup, Saudi Arabia.

The Arabs will be Argentina’s rivals in the World Cup and for this reason, in their preparation process for the tournament, they are looking for a South American rival to measure their abilities.

Who would be the coach for the friendly against Arabia

The Colombian Football Federation has not confirmed the match, which would be played in Spain. Nor who would take charge of the team for that meeting, although Everything indicates that the coach would be Héctor Cárdenas, current DT of the U-20 National Team.

The National Team faced Saudi Arabia twice in 1994, as part of the preparation of both teams for the World Cup in the United States. On February 6 of that year they tied 1-1, with goals from Saeed Owairan and Iván René Valenciano, and four days later, Colombia won 1-0, with goals from Víctor Aristizábal.

Colombia has had no activity since March 29, when its elimination was sealed despite beating Venezuela 0-1 in Puerto Ordaz, and it would only have official competition in 2023, when the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup begin, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

