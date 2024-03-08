The Colombian National Team has a special 2024 in which it will face the Copa América in the middle of the year, with great aspirations of having a good tournament:

Meanwhile, the national team will have two friendly preparation matches this March on the Fifa date, which will be against Romania and Spain.

Next week the list of those called up by the coach will be known Nestor Lorenzo for these two international commitments.

The 2026 World Cup qualifier will resume in September, when Colombia faces Peru and Argentina.

Black t-shirt?

Recently, images were leaked on social networks of what would be the new national team clothing.

Now, images are known of what would be a black t-shirt, which would innovate in the design of the team.

The portal @Footy_Headlines, which is usually right in its leaks, published the black design that Colombia would have.

The uniform is mainly black, combined with striking orange logos and applications.

The brand logo and the shield are orange, as are the details of the neck with a very thin stripe and the three lines of the sponsor of the same color but without reaching the end of the sleeve, they are cut below the shoulder.

SPORTS