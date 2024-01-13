The Colombia selection, which is part of the 16 teams that will face the America Cup between June and July, they could release a striking shirt, a 'retro' edition that will be worn by players like James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz.

The t-shirts of the Colombia selection They have always attracted attention and in recent years the brand that dresses them has maintained a yellow base design for the official matches of the national team, but now, what is a risky design proposal has been confirmed.

Copa América and Colombia National Team Photo: Efe and Vanexa Romero. TIME

Last December, the forward Luis Diaz was in charge of revealing the new 'skin' of the Colombia selection, a collection that Adidas will have for the team led by Nestor Lorenzo, which has a beige color proposal with burgundy details.

“It looks like a movie… But it's not. “We continue making history,” Faith the publication made by the German brand and the Liverpool forward on social networks to present the jacket.

The retro shirt would be based on clothing worn by the team in the 1980s and features a notable change in yellow that was more faded for the occasion.

However, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) revealed whether this uniform will be used by the Colombia selection in the 2024 Copa América.

Official shirt of the National Team for the Copa América?

In the last few hours, the page 'Footy Headlines'which is characterized by filtering the new kits of teams worldwide, showed what could be the first and second kits of Colombia in the oldest national team tournament in the world.

The main jacket does not change its characteristic yellow, but this time it will have details that resemble the Colombian flag. Blue predominates on the sides and neck, while bright reds will be mixed on the sides, brand lines and back.

The second kit is more risky than the first and is totally different from what has been seen in recent years. The model has a deep black color combined with orange highlights on the neck, shoulders and on the sides of the abdominal area.

