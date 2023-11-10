Néstor Lorenzo, the coach of the Colombian National Team, He appeals to what he already knows to face Brazil and Paraguay in the November dates of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The Argentine seems to have found his team and does not plan to move from there.

In the list of 26 players published by the Colombian Football Federation, six players fell compared to the October call-up: two of them, called up at that time of emergency, Leonardo Castro and José Luis Chunga, and one more did not have minutes, Juan David Mosquera.

The others are from the coach’s base: Frank Fabra, in addition to his bad afternoon in the Libertadores final with Boca, was injured, and, surprisingly, He didn’t even call Wílmar Barrios, who lost the position with Kevin Castaño, nor to John Durán, who plays little at Aston Villa and whom he replaced with a new opportunity for Jhon Córdoba, who still hasn’t debuted in the yellow jersey.

Jaminton Campaz, the only new one

The one that is new for Lorenzo is Jaminton Campaz: At 24 years old, with a youth selection process and called up to the 2021 Copa América by Reinaldo Rueda, he returns in a great moment with Rosario Central. He has scored seven goals and contributed eight assists in 37 games. He could be an alternative knowing that John Arias cannot play against Brazil due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Many names were leaked in the media and on networks in recent days: that he could return Radamel Falcao García, that they were going to call Juan Camilo Portilla, that there were players from the local League blocked. The list denied all those rumors.

Colombian soccer provided the two usual names, Álvaro Montero and Kevin Mier, Camilo Vargas’ substitute goalkeepers. Nothing more, as has been Lorenzo’s custom since the qualifying began.

Rather, the coach appeals to what he already knows and tries to consolidate an idea so that names like Luis Díaz can shine, who will surely, having overcome his personal problem, seek revenge. The basis is there, and that is what it is.

