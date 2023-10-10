If the Colombian National Team They worked with their entire team to defeat Venezuela 1-0, in Barranquilla, and draw 0-0 against Chile, in Santiago, at the beginning of the 2026 World Cup qualifying round, as the shadows of uncertainty darken the upcoming duels against Uruguay, on Thursday in Barranquilla, and Ecuador, on Tuesday the 17th, in Quito.

The logic is simple: several of the men in coach Néstor Lorenzo’s first ring of trust are not there, and Uruguay and Ecuador are stronger teams in individuality and team play than Chile and Venezuela. Hunger comes together with the desire to eat…

The base defensive system is not there and it is not a minor matter, although it was not impenetrable and was saved from goals by weak Venezuela and aging Chile.

Three of the four defensemen will not play. Not Daniel Muñoz, the right back; nor Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumí, the center backs. And the defensive team will also be missing Jefferson Lerma, the brand midfielder who was the one with the best overall performance. Serious. Average starter, out.

The first substitutes Santiago Arias, Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta They are the obvious calls to play. For Lerma’s position are Kevin Castaño and Wílmar Barrios. Of the two, Castaño has started more times and has played more minutes with Lorenzo.

And substitute is substitute. Colombia has to patch up its formation. I insist: that is not a minor detail, and even less so against Uruguay and Ecuador. That story that in a soccer team everyone is a starter, but only 11 can play, is simple and vulgar demagoguery. Cart.

And we must add the loss of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who apparently couldn’t come because Inter Milan, his team, was going to finish recovering him from his ailments… and they made him play on Saturday! So what is the return like? To play there he is already ready, but to play here he needs to recover… Nice!

That is one of the questions that coach Lorenzo must resolve, such as calling Millonarios’ ‘9’, Leonardo Castro, as a replacement for Diego Valoyes, a pointer, a winger, who was also injured. A winger, well he is a winger, and a centre-forward, well he is a centre-forward…

Colombia National Team and Néstor Lorenzo Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME

By the way, a parenthesis: I hope the questions are answered by Lorenzo and not by his assistant, Amaranto Perea, who now says he “speaks by rotation.” Another invention made in Colombia! Plop! How about Diego Reyes talking to us here (I had to ‘google’ him!) and not Bielsa? Fatal. Regenios!

I return to the topic of Castro’s call. First, the level of the local League is lower, a statement that is easily verifiable, it is evident. The League teams, for example, have a generally horrifying recent past in Libertadores and Suramericana. Of the teams here, only substitute goalkeepers can be called to the National Team and that is because there are no more with a medium level outside.

Yes Marco Pérez and Dayro Morenowho have ten goals each in the League, do not have the stature – it is the truth, and forgive the frankness -, well Castro, who barely has two, less, even if he has four in the Colombia Cup.

Those who ask for players from the local League are populists, navel-gazing demagogues. I remembered ‘Professor’ Jorge Luis Pinto asking Mackalister Silva for the National Team. Be careful: when he was the coach of Colombia he put Portocarrero and Moreno, and not Iván Ramiro Córdoba and Mario Yepes. The story of how he fared for us is more than written. Spot.

But I don’t spend any more ink and paper on substitute substitutes. The most possible starter against Uruguay should be with Vargas; Arias, Dávinson, Cuesta and Machado; Cataño (or Barrios), Uribe and Carrascal; Arias, Borré and Díaz. From the middle to the back, there are five substitutes. It is what it is.

