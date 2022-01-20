Colombia National Team: with James, but without Quintero, for the tie

Reinaldo Rueda defined the list of summoned from the Colombian National Team for the next two matches in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

The tricolor squad will receive Peru in Barranquilla on January 28 (4:00 p.m.) and on February 1 it will be a visitor against Argentina at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba (6:30 p.m. Colombian time).

The main novelty is the call for James Rodriguez, but at the same time the loss of Juan Fernando Quintero was confirmed, who was injured in last Sunday’s game in the United States against Honduras.

The two meetings that are approaching are decisive for the colombian set, which is fourth in the standings with 17 points, the same as Peru, a rival it beats on goal difference.

The payroll.

Colombia arrives with a high level of pressure to the two games, taking into account that it accumulates five dates without winning in the Qualifiers, and in those days they did not score goals either.

Alfredo Morelos – Rangers (ESC)

Andres Mosquera – Independent Medellin (COL)

Camilo Vargas – Atlas (MEX)

Daniel Munoz – KRC Genk (BEL)

David Ospina – SC – Napoli (ITA)

Davinson Sanchez – Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Diego Valoyes – Workshops (ARG)

Freddy Hinistroza – Junior (COL)

Gustavo Cuellar – Al-Hilal (KSA)

Harold Preciado – Deportivo Cali (COL)

James Rodriguez – Al-Rayyan (QAT)

Jefferson Lerma – AFC Bournemouth (ENG)

Johan Mojica – Elche CF (ESP)

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado – Juventus (ITA)

Luis Diaz – FC Porto (POR)

Luis Fernando Muriel – Atalanta BC (ITA)

Matheus Uribe – FC Porto (POR)

Miguel Angel Borja – Junior (COL)

Oscar Murillo – CF Pachuca (MEX)

Radamel Falcao Garcia – Rayo Vallecano (ESP)

Rafael Santos Borré – Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)

Stefan Medina – CF Monterrey (MEX)

Stiven Alzate – Brighton & Hove Albion FC (ENG)

William Tesillo – Club Leon (MEX)

Wilmar Barrios – Zenit St. Petersburg (RUS)

Yaser Asprilla – Envigado (COL)

Yerry Mina – Everton (ENG)

Yimmi Chará – Portland Timbers (USA)

