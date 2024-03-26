The Colombia selection had a new victory in its preparation for the Copa América, defeating Romania 3-2 in Madrid.

The team had several high points, with good overall performance and great individual performances. The player with the highest performance was John Ariasauthor of one of the goals.

Colombia, one by one

Camilo Vargas: They reached him very little and he had an important save. He avoided a goal, but he could do nothing in the added time. six points

Daniel Muñoz: He left injured in 42 minutes, he played a practical game, without problems, he even scored the first goal. six points

Carlos Cuesta: good in advances and timely in closings. six points

Jhon Lucumi: He failed to deliver on Romania's first goal. It was the only mole he had. Five points.

Johan Mojica: He played well up front, daring, shooting very precise crosses. He assisted on Córdoba's goal. Seven points.

Jefferson Lerma: He was clear in his passes, orderly and with a lot of skill, but he lost the ball in Romania's first goal, required by Lucumí's poor pass. Five points.

Richard Rios: what quality! Ríos shows in every minute he has playing with Colombia that he has plenty of class. He plays well, with precision. Seven points.

John Arias: He scored the second goal with great definition. Arias moved from right to left and was always a way of attack, with spaces. The best in Colombia. Eight points.

James Rodriguez: the '10' in its purest form. Clarito, with great outlook, partner of all. Seven points.

Luis Diaz: another Lucho exhibition. It was a headache for Romania's defense. He took advantage of his speed and imbalance. He almost scored his goal. Seven points.

Jhon Córdoba: A devastating header, to the ground, as if hammering, allowed him to score the first goal of the game. He took advantage of his physical strength in every action and participated in the second goal with a screen. Seven points.

Santiago Arias: He came in for Muñoz (44 PT). They beat him in a duel that almost ended in a goal. He had a good offensive presence. Six points.

Rafael Santos Delete: He entered for Díaz (21 ST). He showed sacrifice, but had no scoring options. No note.

Jorge Carrascal: He entered for Arias (21 ST). He helped hold the ball and process the victory. No note.

Juan Fernando Quintero: entered for James (28 ST). He came in to have the ball and distribute. No note.

Yaser Asprilla: He entered through Córdoba (28 ST). He scored the third goal with very good definition. No note.

