The Colombian Pre-Olympic Team They closed their preparation before the Venezuela tournament with a comfortable victory against the Dominican Republic 5-0, in matches played at the Romelio Martínez stadium.

The national team had an outstanding match, with offensive fluidity and scoring capacity to defeat its rival with authority.

The first goal was the work of Daniel Ruizthe Millonarios midfielder, who recovered a ball due to a defensive error by the rival, faced up, eluded the goalkeeper and scored 1-0.

Ruiz started the game as a substitute, but due to the discomfort suffered by player Yani Quintero, he came on to be a figure.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas maintained its offensive vocation and found the second goal through Devan Tanton.



The third goal of the Colombian team was the work of Carlos Cortés. Óscar Perea was in charge of scoring the fourth and fifth goals.

Colombia Pre-Olympic Team. See also Inter, all Inzaghi's doubts: Dzeko or Lukaku is the big puzzle Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

Colombia is part of group A of the Pre-Olympic and will face Brazil, Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador in the first phase.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

More sports news