The Colombian National Team He is excited about doing a good job at the Monumental de Santiago, against Chilewhere they are looking for their second victory in this South American tie after the victory on the first date against Venezuela.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team has already turned the page from its match against Venezuela last Thursday at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla and is focusing on what will be the difficult match against a Chilean team that arrives with the obligation to add three points after its fall in Montevideo against Uruguay.

Jesús Valenzuela, the person in charge of dispensing justice in Chile



The match is expected to be difficult for the Colombian National Team, due to the size of the rival and the poor condition of the playing field. Furthermore, the meeting It will have the arbitration of a judge who does not bring good memories to the national team, he has never won a game when he dispenses justice.

Is about Jesus Valenzuela, international referee from Venezuela who has extensive experience directing worldwide; He was in the Olympic Games, Copa América, Copa Libertadores, South American qualifiers and in the last World Cup in Qatar 2022. Along with the Venezuelan judge, there will be his compatriots Jorge Urrego and Tulio Moreno, as assistants; and Juan Soto, the person in charge of reviewing the VAR.

Despite his long experience, Jesús Valenzuela’s numbers are not good directing matches of the Colombian National Team. The central judge was in several matches of the national team and has a balance of two losses and two draws per round.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

The first was against Brazil in 2017, a match that ended 1-1. Later, he directed the 0-0 against Uruguay in 2020 and the 0-1 against Peru last year in Barranquilla. However, one of the most remembered games where Valenzuela was, It was the one in 2020 against Ecuador, where the Colombian National Team was beaten 6-1 as a visitor on the way to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Furthermore, the 39-year-old judge He directed the semifinals of the Copa América 2021, where the Colombian National Team fell on penalties against Argentina in the semifinals. Match remembered for the ‘riffrafe’ between the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and the Colombian defender Yerry Mina.

On the other hand, Jesús Valenzuela is considered a ‘card holder’ referee, for South American qualifiers He has shown a total of 32 yellows, two reds and has taken four penalties.

Colombia concerned about the poor condition of the playing field

Before facing Chile, the Colombian National Team had a press conference this Monday afternoon in which it was noted that coach Néstor Lorenzo was not present. In his replacement, assistant Amaranto Perea attended the press.

Amaranto analyzed the prior to the commitment, and referred to the state of the field from the Monumental stadium, venue of the match.

“I want to express the concern we have about the state of the field, it does not generate guarantees for a competition like this, for us and for them, we are concerned about the integrity of everyone. Our Federation has already communicated to Fifa and Conmebol expressing its concern. We We will try to adapt to the field… It is a state of concern that Chileans must also have. We have seen the field and it is a risk. We want there to be guarantees for all footballers,” said Néstor Lorenzo’s technical assistant.

Amaranto Perea, assistant of the Colombian National Team.

