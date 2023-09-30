Colombia National Team: who could replace Mina and Lucumí in defense?

Two weeks before dates 3 and 4 of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, coach Néstor Lorenzo is having difficulty putting together the list for the 2026 World Cup. Colombia selection for those games.

The Argentine will have to rethink the call due to the injuries of several players and that they are not taken into account by their teams due to different injuries.

The first confirmed loss was that of the center Yerry Minawho will miss the games against Uruguay and Ecuador due to his injury suffered against Chile on the second round of the tie.

Now there was expectation for Jhon Lucumí, who was injured with Bologna. The Italian portal Radiobolognauno confirmed that, after the exams, Lucumí has ​​a first-degree injury in the myotendinous junction of the right rectus femoris and will have at least a month of recovery to return to the fields.

Possible changes

Photo: Sergio Acero / EL TIEMPO

They remain in the race Davinson Sánchez (Galatasaray) and Carlos Cuesta (Genk) as main options for the starting line at the back.

However, Néstor Lorenzo will have to use other centre-backs for the call-up.

The centre-backs that could be taken into account to replace Mina and Lucumí are Andrés Llinás, Stefan Medina, Alexis Pérez, Andrés Reyes and Nicolás Hernández, who have participated with Lorenzo.



Colombia will face Uruguay on October 12 in Barranquilla and will visit Ecuador in Quito on the 17th of the same month.

