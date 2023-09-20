Colombia National Team: when would the new shirt go on sale?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
New Colombia National Team shirt
Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO
New shirt of the Colombian National Team
This Tuesday, images of what will be the new ‘skin’ of the National Team were leaked.
The Colombia National Team began its path to the 2026 World Cup in this month of September. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo remained undefeated and managed to add four points out of a possible six, after beating Venezuela 1-0 and a goalless draw against the Chilean team.
Although the national team is on break and will play an official match again in October for the South American qualifiers, within the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) they are working with the brand that dresses the National Team to release a new jersey, next anus.
We can filter the first information about the Colombia 2024 home jersey
The new shirt would go on the market in March 2024
This Tuesday, the portal Footy Headlineswhich usually releases sports shirts in advance, published images of what would be the next shirt for the Colombian National Team.
“We can filter the first information about the Colombia 2024 home jersey,” published the aforementioned portal.
In addition, it was learned that the shirt could go on the market in the brand’s stores in March of next year. It is speculated that the Colombian National Team will debut its new ‘skin’ at the 2024 Copa América.
What’s new about the new t-shirt?
The new Adidas Colombia 2024 football uniforms will have as a great novelty the new logo of the national team, which was launched in June 2023.
On the other hand, it presents a light yellow main color, officially called “Impact Yellow”, and that will probably be combined with blue logos and red/blue details, imitating the colors of the Colombian flag, with panels with the colors of the flag. While on the shoulders it will have three blue accents and the neck will be two-color.
🆕🛡 The new Adidas Colombia 2024 football kits are the first to feature the national team’s new logo, which was launched in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/AFsgi8Aufp
— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) September 20, 2023
SPORTS
