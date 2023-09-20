Thursday, September 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia National Team: when would the new shirt go on sale?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia National Team: when would the new shirt go on sale?

Close


Close

Colombia National Team

New Colombia National Team shirt

Photo:

Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO

New shirt of the Colombian National Team

This Tuesday, images of what will be the new ‘skin’ of the National Team were leaked.

The Colombia National Team began its path to the 2026 World Cup in this month of September. The team led by Néstor Lorenzo remained undefeated and managed to add four points out of a possible six, after beating Venezuela 1-0 and a goalless draw against the Chilean team.

(Read here: Colombia National Team: images of what would be the shirt for the Copa América are leaked).

Although the national team is on break and will play an official match again in October for the South American qualifiers, within the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) they are working with the brand that dresses the National Team to release a new jersey, next anus.

The new shirt would go on the market in March 2024

This Tuesday, the portal Footy Headlineswhich usually releases sports shirts in advance, published images of what would be the next shirt for the Colombian National Team.

“We can filter the first information about the Colombia 2024 home jersey,” published the aforementioned portal.

(You can read: Colombia National Team: Néstor Lorenzo has a plan to change headquarters).

In addition, it was learned that the shirt could go on the market in the brand’s stores in March of next year. It is speculated that the Colombian National Team will debut its new ‘skin’ at the 2024 Copa América.

What’s new about the new t-shirt?

The new Adidas Colombia 2024 football uniforms will have as a great novelty the new logo of the national team, which was launched in June 2023.

On the other hand, it presents a light yellow main color, officially called “Impact Yellow”, and that will probably be combined with blue logos and red/blue details, imitating the colors of the Colombian flag, with panels with the colors of the flag. While on the shoulders it will have three blue accents and the neck will be two-color.

SPORTS

See also  Colombia national team: what to do after being eliminated from the World Cup?

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Colombia #National #Team #shirt #sale

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Heavy rainfall in Mallorca: floods and closed beaches

Heavy rainfall in Mallorca: floods and closed beaches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result