Colombia National Team: when is your next game, against Germany?

Colombia, with an effective game, beat South Korea 2-0 on Tuesday in the premiere of both teams in the Women’s Soccer World Cup that takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Colombians opened the scoring after 30 minutes at the Sidney Football Stadium with a penalty goal converted by Catalina Usme, signaled by a hand ball inside the box by Shim Seoyeon.

Linda Caicedo scored the second in the 39th minute as the culmination of a spectacular individual move that stunned goalkeeper Yoon Younggeul.

Next match

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo Photo: Frank Fife. AFP and Dan Himbrechts. efe

With the victory, Colombia settles in second place in Group H, led by Germany thanks to the 6-0 win against Morocco in its debut.

The second game of the Colombian National Team in the Women’s World Cup It will be against the German team.

The game is scheduled for this Sunday, July 30 at 4:30 am Colombian time, at the Sydney Football Stadium (Australia). The match will have TV from Canal Caracol, RCN and Dirtectv Sports.

SPORTS AND EFE

