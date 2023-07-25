Tuesday, July 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia National Team: when is your next game, against Germany?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombia National Team: when is your next game, against Germany?

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Colombia had a triumphant debut: great victory against Korea in the World CupThe Colombian team achieved its first three points in group H.

The team debuted with victory in the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia, with an effective game, beat South Korea 2-0 on Tuesday in the premiere of both teams in the Women’s Soccer World Cup that takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

The Colombians opened the scoring after 30 minutes at the Sidney Football Stadium with a penalty goal converted by Catalina Usme, signaled by a hand ball inside the box by Shim Seoyeon.

Linda Caicedo scored the second in the 39th minute as the culmination of a spectacular individual move that stunned goalkeeper Yoon Younggeul.

Next match

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo

Photo:

Frank Fife. AFP and Dan Himbrechts. efe

With the victory, Colombia settles in second place in Group H, led by Germany thanks to the 6-0 win against Morocco in its debut.

The second game of the Colombian National Team in the Women’s World Cup It will be against the German team.

The game is scheduled for this Sunday, July 30 at 4:30 am Colombian time, at the Sydney Football Stadium (Australia). The match will have TV from Canal Caracol, RCN and Dirtectv Sports.

See also  Colombia women's team: this is how the matches in the World Cup will be seen on TV

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #National #Team #game #Germany

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 25 July

War Ukraine Russia, the latest news today 25 July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result