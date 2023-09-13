The Colombian National Team is already thinking about what will be its next outing on the long road to the 2026 World Cup, after what was his debut in the South American qualifiers, where he achieved positive results.

The national team began the long road to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada on the right foot. They won their debut 1-0 against Venezuela at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla, and took a valuable point on their visit to the Chilean team. at the Monumental stadium in Santiago after the goalless draw.

Four points out of a possible six was the harvest of the Colombian National Team on the double date in September. However, for Néstor Lorenzo’s team it is just the beginning of a long road to achieving the long-awaited spot in the World Cup.

Next match of the Colombian National Team in a qualifying round

The next departure of the Colombian National Team in the South American qualifying round will be on Thursday, October 12, date where they face Uruguay, team that has just beaten Chile at home and lost in Quito against Ecuador by 2-1.

The match against the Uruguayan team will be played at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium at 3:30 in the afternoon under the intense rays of the Barranquilla sun. In addition, the match can be followed live on RCN and Gol Caracol broadcasts.

Other matches on date 3

Schedule for qualifying date 3

The third day of the South American qualifying round will be completed that same Thursday with four games. Bolivia and Ecuador They will open the curtain on the third date at 3:00 pm in La Paz.

Around 6:30, the selected Brazil will receive the Venezuelan team at home at the Pantanal Arena.

For its part, Argentina and Paraguay They will measure their forces at the Monumental in Buenos Aires at 7 pm.

Closing the day, Peru visits Chile at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, a stadium that had difficulties with the playing field before the Australs’ match with the Colombian National Team.

